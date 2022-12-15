Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
30.70 USD   -3.46%
01:41pFOX Business Network Closes 2022 as Leader in Business News for Full Year
BU
01:23pFOX News Channel Scores Seventh Consecutive Year as Leader in All of Cable Television
BU
12/13Rupert Murdoch to be deposed in $1.6 billion Dominion defamation case
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOX News Digital Finishes November as Top-performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes and Views

12/15/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOXBusiness.com Sees Highest Month Since 2007 Launch with Multiplatform Views

FOX News Digital Posts Best Month with Multiplatform Views and Unique Visitors of 2022

FOX News Digital finished November 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks 21 straight months as the number one news brand with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out November reaching over 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.8 billion total multiplatform views, and 97 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, this marked the best month of multiplatform views and multiplatform unique visitors for FOX News Digital this calendar year. The FOX News Mobile App reached 6.8 million unique visitors in November, while FOXBusiness.com posted its best month since launch with multiplatform views.

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in November, with 37.9 million total social interactions, notching the 99th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 10.6 million interactions on Facebook, 21.4 million Instagram interactions and 5.9 million Twitter interactions. This marked the highest month with Twitter interactions for FOX News since October 2018. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 22nd month in a row with over 266 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 190 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 8th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 327 million multiplatform minutes (+50% versus the prior year) and 25.2 million multiplatform unique visitors (+5% versus the prior year).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 12th straight month, driving over 65.5 million views in November, and up 164% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

NOVEMBER 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,862,000,000 (up 24 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 1,470,000,000 (up 12 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,461,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. October 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,923,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 2,467,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,444,000,000 (up 10 percent vs. October 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 97,451,000 (up 22 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 145,552,000 (up 30 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 102,781,000 (up 27 percent vs. October 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], November 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, November 2022, U.S.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FOX CORPORATION
01:41pFOX Business Network Closes 2022 as Leader in Business News for Full Year
BU
01:23pFOX News Channel Scores Seventh Consecutive Year as Leader in All of Cable Television
BU
12/13Rupert Murdoch to be deposed in $1.6 billion Dominion defamation case
RE
12/12FOX Business Network to Launch New Programming in January
BU
12/12FOX News Channel to Present All-American New Year 2023 Helmed by FOX & Friends Weekend'..
BU
12/08'Brittney or no one' - WH defends prisoner swap for Griner
RE
12/06Fox Says Special Committee Review of Proposed News Corp Merger is Ongoing After Letters..
MT
12/06Fox Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06News Corp Says Rupert Murdoch Will Not Back Combination With Fox Unless Approval by Maj..
MT
12/06FOX's Special Committee of the Board of Directors Provides Update
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 972 M - -
Net income 2023 1 850 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,37x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 16 770 M 16 770 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 31,80 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-13.82%16 770
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-53.74%26 664
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.20.24%6 846
RTL GROUP S.A.-15.96%6 460
TEGNA INC.6.90%4 430
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-53.51%4 215