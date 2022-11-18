Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16 2022-11-18 am EST
30.75 USD   +0.39%
10:56aFOX News Digital Finishes October as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes and Views
BU
11/17FOX News Media to Host Third Annual “All-American Tree Lighting” on Monday, November 21st
BU
11/16Germany's Scholz not impressed by Trump's re-election bid
RE
FOX News Digital Finishes October as Top-Performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes and Views

11/18/2022 | 10:56am EST
FOX News Marks 98th Consecutive Month as the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Media

FOX Business Surpasses CNN Business with Multiplatform Minutes for 10th Straight Month

FOX News Digital finished October 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks 20 straight months as the number one news brand with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out October reaching over 2.5 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.5 billion total multiplatform views, and 80 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached 6.1 million unique visitors in October.

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in October, with 30.9 million total social interactions, notching the 98th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.9 million interactions on Facebook, 18.4 million Instagram interactions and 3.6 million Twitter interactions. On Instagram, total interactions were up 12% compared to the prior month. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 21st month in a row with over 269 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 142 million multiplatform views, topping CNN Business for the 7th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 261 million multiplatform minutes (+3% versus the prior year) and 19 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 11th straight month, driving over 55.1 million views in October, and up 88% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

OCTOBER 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 1,504,000,000 (up 7 percent vs. September 2022)
CNN.com – 1,307,000,000 (down 7 percent vs. September 2022)
NYTimes.com – 1,286,000,000 (flat vs. September 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 2,569,000,000 (down 6 percent vs. September 2022)
CNN.com – 2,279,000,000 (down 5 percent vs. September 2022)
NYTimes.com – 1,307,000,000 (up 4 percent vs. September 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 80,103,000 (down 2 percent vs. September 2022)
CNN.com – 111,875,000 (down 9 percent vs. September 2022)
NYTimes.com – 80,889,000 (down 5 percent vs. September 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, October 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, October 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], October 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, October 2022, U.S.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 972 M - -
Net income 2023 1 851 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,03x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 16 193 M 16 193 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 30,63 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-16.99%16 193
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-53.44%26 615
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-26.75%6 478
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.11.98%6 429
RTL GROUP S.A.-17.72%6 128
TEGNA INC.7.76%4 466