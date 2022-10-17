Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
28.58 USD   -9.41%
FOX News Digital Finishes Third Quarter as Number One With Multiplatform Minutes and Views
BU
US Stocks Start Week Higher as Earnings Season Continues
MT
US Stocks Start Week Higher on Strong Earnings
MT
FOX News Digital Finishes Third Quarter as Number One With Multiplatform Minutes and Views

10/17/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
FOX News is the Most-Engaged News Organization on Social Media for 32nd Straight Quarter

FOXBusiness.com Surpasses CNN Business with Multiplatform Views for Second Consecutive Quarter

FOX News Digital finished the third quarter of 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes and views according to Comscore.* FOX News Digital closed out the quarter delivering over 8.5 billion total multiplatform minutes, over 4.3 billion total multiplatform views, and averaged 80 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors. For the month of September, FOX News Digital was number one in the competitive set with over 2.7 billion multiplatform minutes.** Additionally, FOX News Digital saw over 1.4 billion multiplatform views and nearly 82 million multiplatform unique visitors in September.

FOX News Digital remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set for the quarter, with 104 million total social interactions, notching the 32nd straight quarter (97th consecutive month) FOX News Digital has placed on top, according to Emplifi. Specifically, FOX News Digital drove 46 million interactions on Facebook, 46.3 million interactions on Instagram and 11.9 million interactions on Twitter. Notably this was the 26th quarter in a row (77th consecutive month) FOX News placed first in Instagram interactions and 33rd quarter leading Facebook interactions (97th consecutive month). FOX News also placed first with YouTube video views among news brands for the 5th straight quarter (20th consecutive month), garnering over 848 million video views, according to Shareablee.

For the quarter, FOXBusiness.com drove 425 million multiplatform views, an 18% increase year over year, besting CNN Business for the second consecutive quarter.*** Additionally, the business network delivered 754 million multiplatform minutes (+25% versus the prior year) and averaged 19.8 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors for the quarter. FOX Business was number one in the business news competitive set with YouTube video views with 164 million video views for the quarter, up 77% over last year, according to Shareablee.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 4,365,000,000 (down 16 percent vs. 3Q 2021)
CNN.com – 4,024,000,000 (down 9 percent vs. 3Q 2021)
NYTimes.com – 3,850,000,000 (up 18 percent vs. 3Q 2021)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 8,506,000,000 (down 20 percent vs. 3Q 2021)
CNN.com – 6,935,000,000 (down 5 percent vs. 3Q 2021)
NYTimes.com – 3,834,000,000 (up 42 percent vs. 3Q 2021)

Average Multi-Platform Monthly Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 80,016,000 (down 16 percent vs. 3Q 2021)
CNN.com – 117,271,000 (down 12 percent vs. 3Q 2021)
NYTimes.com – 81,889,000 (up 5 percent vs. 3Q 2021)

SEPTEMBER 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 1,405,000,000 (down 8 percent vs. August 2022)
CNN.com – 1,407,000,000 (up 3 percent vs. August 2022)
NYTimes.com – 1,283,000,000 (down 3 percent vs. August 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 2,743,000,000 (down 6 percent vs. August 2022)
CNN.com – 2,394,000,000 (up 2 percent vs. August 2022)
NYTimes.com – 1,260,000,000 (down 6 percent vs. August 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 81,658,000 (up 5 percent vs. August 2022)
CNN.com – 122,491,000 (up 5 percent vs. August 2022)
NYTimes.com – 85,409,000 (up 2 percent vs. August 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, September 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, September 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], September 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, September 2022, U.S.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 984 M - -
Net income 2023 1 912 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,05x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 16 679 M 16 679 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,55 $
Average target price 39,18 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-14.50%16 679
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-47.20%30 175
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.14.05%6 680
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-33.55%5 979
RTL GROUP S.A.-32.09%4 775
TEGNA INC.11.15%4 603