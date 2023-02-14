Advanced search
FOX News Digital Kicks Off 2023 as Top News Brand With Multiplatform Views and Minutes in January

02/14/2023 | 05:31pm EST
FOX News Digital Sees Month Over Month Gains Across the Board

FOX News Mobile App Surpasses CNN Mobile App in Unique Visitors for First Time Since October 2021

FOX News Digital finished January 2023 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and views, according to Comscore. This marks 23 straight months as the number one news brand with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out January reaching over 3 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.8 billion total multiplatform views and 109 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Digital led the news competitive set with an average of 2.4 views per visit. The FOX News Mobile App reached 6.5 million unique visitors in January, surpassing the CNN Mobile App for the first time since October 2021, which saw 5.6 million unique visitors.**

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in January, with 30.7 million total social interactions, notching the 101st consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.5 million interactions on Facebook, 18.8 million Instagram interactions and 3.5 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 24th month in a row with over 217.5 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 148 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 10th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 247 million multiplatform minutes (+11% versus the prior year) and 26.1 million multiplatform unique visitors (+11% versus the prior year).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 14th straight month, driving 42.3 million views in January according to Shareablee.

JANUARY 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM
Multi-Platform Total Views
FOX News Digital – 1,852,000,000 (up 17 percent vs. December 2022)
CNN.com – 1,495,000,000 (up 24 percent vs. December 2022)
NYTimes.com – 1,405,000,000 (up 4 percent vs. December 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes
FOX News Digital – 3,019,000,000 (up 5 percent vs. December 2022)
CNN.com – 2,403,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. December 2022)
NYTimes.com – 1,503,000,000 (up 9 percent vs. December 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors
FOX News Digital – 109,772,000 (up 13 percent vs. December 2022)
CNN.com – 140,118,000 (up 11 percent vs. December 2022)
NYTimes.com – 88,458,000 (up 4 percent vs. December 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, January 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, January 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], January 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, January 2023, U.S.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 935 M - -
Net income 2023 1 782 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 1,46%
Capitalization 18 458 M 18 458 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 35,76 $
Average target price 38,17 $
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION17.52%18 458
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.50.00%36 232
RTL GROUP S.A.14.00%7 456
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.12.80%7 445
TEGNA INC.-5.10%4 490
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK4.37%4 391