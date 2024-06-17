FOXBusiness.com Continues to Surpass CNN Business and Bloomberg.com with Multiplatform Views

FOX News Digital finished May as the top news brand with multiplatform minutes and views while seeing month-over-month grow across both categories, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3.2 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, and 100 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Mobile App reached 5.8 million unique visitors in May.** FOX News Digital also led news brands with 2.7 average views per visit, seeing 2% growth month-over-month.

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in May, with 26.4 million total social interactions, marking the 117th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 7.8 million interactions on Facebook, 16.8 million Instagram interactions and 1.9 million X interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured 175.3 million video views, according to Shareablee.****

FOXBusiness.com drove 177 million multiplatform views in May, surpassing CNN Business for the 26th straight month and Bloomberg.com for the 37th consecutive month, while seeing 9% month-over-month growth. Additionally, the business site delivered 255 million multiplatform minutes (up 13% month-over-month) and 23.3 million multiplatform unique visitors .*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 30th straight month, achieving 60.6 million views in May, seeing 14% growth month-over-month.*****

MAY 2024 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,692,000,000 (up 10% vs. April 2024)

CNN.com – 1,190,000,000 (down 3% vs. April 2024)

NYTimes.com – 1,619,000,000 (up 4% vs. April 2024)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,215,000,000 (up 8% vs. April 2024)

CNN.com – 1,996,000,000 (up 12% vs. April 2024)

NYTimes.com – 1,703,000,000 (up 7% vs. April 2024)

Total Digital Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital - 100,267,000 (down 4% vs. April 2024)

CNN.com – 105,994,000 (flat vs. April 2024)

NYTimes.com – 77,163,000 (up 5% vs. April 2024)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2024, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2024, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], May 2024, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, May 2024, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, May 2024, Report Date: 6/17/2024. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

*****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, May 2024, Report Date: 6/17/2024. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 22 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617641872/en/