FOX News Mobile App Sees More Unique Visitors Than CNN For Second Consecutive Month

FOX News Digital finished January continuing its streak as the top news brand with both multiplatform views and minutes seeing double-digit monthly growth, according to Comscore. Notably, this marks 35 consecutive months that FOX News Digital has led news brands with multiplatform minutes and 16 consecutive months that it has been the leader in multiplatform views. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3.3 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, and 110 million multiplatform total digital unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Mobile App reached 6 million unique visitors in January, beating CNN’s mobile app for the second straight month.**

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in November, with 22.3 million total social interactions, marking the 113 th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 5.5 million interactions on Facebook, 14.9 million Instagram interactions and 1.9 million X interactions, seeing double digit month-over-month gains across all platforms. On YouTube, FOX News secured 186 million video views, according to Shareablee.****





FOXBusiness.com drove 178 million multiplatform views in January, surpassing CNN Business and Bloomberg.com once again. Additionally, the business site delivered 264 million multiplatform minutes (+8% vs. December) and 28.4 million multiplatform unique visitors (up 6% vs. December).*** FOX Business' videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 26th straight month, achieving 59.3 million views in January which was up 35% year-over-year, according to Shareablee.*****

JANUARY 2024 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,662,000,000 (up 11% vs. December 2023)

CNN.com – 1,178,000,000 (flat vs. December 2023)

NYTimes.com – 1,494,000,000 (up 3% vs. December 2023)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,276,000,000 (up 15% vs. December 2023)

CNN.com – 1,853,000,000 (up 5% vs. December 2023)

NYTimes.com – 1,595,000,000 (up 2% vs. December 2023)

Multi-Platform Total Digital Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital - 109,719,000 (up 5% vs. December 2023)

CNN.com – 112,754,000 (up 7% vs. December 2023)

NYTimes.com – 74,560,000 (up 5% vs. December 2023)

