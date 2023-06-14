FOX News Digital Sees Year-Over-Year Increases While Leading News Brands With Multiplatform Views and Minutes

FOX News Marks 105 Consecutive Months as Most Engaged News Brand on Social Media

FOX News Digital finished May 2023 once again as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views with year-over-year gains in key categories according to Comscore. Notably, CNN.com was down nearly 20% year-over-year with both multiplatform views and minutes. May marked eight consecutive months of FOX News Digital as the top news brand with multiplatform views and 27 consecutive months as number one with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3.1 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.6 billion total multiplatform views, and 88 million multiplatform unique visitors.* FOX News Digital was the top news brand with 2.7 average views per visit. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached 6.1 million unique visitors in May.**

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in May, with 30.8 million total social interactions, notching the 105th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.5 million interactions on Facebook, 18.8 million Instagram interactions and 3.5 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 28th straight month with 187 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 143 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 14th consecutive month and Bloomberg.com for the 25th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered 271 million multiplatform minutes (+2% versus the month prior) and 21.1 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 18th straight month, driving 66.4 million views in May seeing month-over-month growth according to Shareablee.

MAY 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,564,000,000 (up 6% vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 1,158,000,000 (down 20% vs. May 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,227,000,000 (down 23% vs. May 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,063,000,000 (up 4% vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 1,780,000,000 (down 24% vs. May 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,208,000,000 (down 27% vs. May 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 87,908,000 (up 10% vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 113,508,000 (down 14% vs. May 2022)

NYTimes.com – 75,577,000 (down 21% vs. May 2022)

Prior to December 2021, FOX News Digital was referred to as FOX News Digital Network.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], May 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, May 2023, U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614129574/en/