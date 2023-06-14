Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
33.29 USD   -0.06%
05:21pFOX News Digital Sees Year-Over-Year Increases While Leading News Brands With Multiplatform Views and Minutes
BU
05:14pMiami Mayor Suarez launches long-shot bid for 2024 Republican nomination
RE
06/12Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Late Monday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOX News Digital Sees Year-Over-Year Increases While Leading News Brands With Multiplatform Views and Minutes

06/14/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOX News Marks 105 Consecutive Months as Most Engaged News Brand on Social Media

FOX News Digital finished May 2023 once again as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views with year-over-year gains in key categories according to Comscore. Notably, CNN.com was down nearly 20% year-over-year with both multiplatform views and minutes. May marked eight consecutive months of FOX News Digital as the top news brand with multiplatform views and 27 consecutive months as number one with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out the month reaching 3.1 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.6 billion total multiplatform views, and 88 million multiplatform unique visitors.* FOX News Digital was the top news brand with 2.7 average views per visit. Additionally, the FOX News Mobile App reached 6.1 million unique visitors in May.**

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in May, with 30.8 million total social interactions, notching the 105th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 8.5 million interactions on Facebook, 18.8 million Instagram interactions and 3.5 million Twitter interactions. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 28th straight month with 187 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 143 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 14th consecutive month and Bloomberg.com for the 25th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered 271 million multiplatform minutes (+2% versus the month prior) and 21.1 million multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 18th straight month, driving 66.4 million views in May seeing month-over-month growth according to Shareablee.

MAY 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,564,000,000 (up 6% vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 1,158,000,000 (down 20% vs. May 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,227,000,000 (down 23% vs. May 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,063,000,000 (up 4% vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 1,780,000,000 (down 24% vs. May 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,208,000,000 (down 27% vs. May 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 87,908,000 (up 10% vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 113,508,000 (down 14% vs. May 2022)

NYTimes.com – 75,577,000 (down 21% vs. May 2022)

Prior to December 2021, FOX News Digital was referred to as FOX News Digital Network.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2023, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, May 2023, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], May 2023, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, May 2023, U.S.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
05:21pFOX News Digital Sees Year-Over-Year Increases While Leading News Brands With Multiplat..
BU
05:14pMiami Mayor Suarez launches long-shot bid for 2024 Republican nomination
RE
06/12Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Late Monday
MT
06/12Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon
MT
06/12Sector Update: Consumer
MT
06/12FOX Nation to Present a New Comedy Special Hosted by Rob Schneider on Sunday, June 18th
BU
06/12Fox News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-and-Desist Letter Over New Twitter Show
MT
06/12Fox sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter- Axios
RE
06/12Fox Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-And-Desist Letter- Axios
RE
06/11US House Speaker McCarthy hopes to 'get back on right track' after Conservative revolt
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 914 M - -
Net income 2023 1 232 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 16 308 M 16 308 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,31 $
Average target price 35,81 $
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Trutanich Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION9.68%16 308
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.45.46%33 594
RTL GROUP S.A.-3.19%6 381
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-4.23%6 035
TEGNA INC.-23.22%3 661
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-33.01%2 834
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer