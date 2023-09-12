FOX News Media has extended Bret Baier’s multi-year contract where he will continue his role as chief political anchor, and anchor and executive editor of Special Report, announced president and executive editor Jay Wallace. Additionally, Baier will continue to co-anchor 2024 election coverage and host The Bret Baier Podcast on FOX News Audio.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “We are thrilled to have Bret continue leading our political coverage as we head into the 2024 election season and beyond.”

Baier added, “I am honored to continue anchoring Special Report and alongside my dedicated team and co-anchoring our election coverage for many years to come.”

Baier has been the anchor of Special Report on FOX News Channel (FNC) since January 2009, when he took over for the legendary Brit Hume who created and launched Special Report in 1998. Year-to-date, the program is averaging 2.1 million viewers and 218,000 in the 25-54 demo making it a top five show in cable news. Additionally, he hosts The Bret Baier Podcast, which encompasses the Common Ground and All-Star Panel audio offerings under one umbrella.

Last month Baier co-moderated the first Republican presidential primary debate with Martha MacCallum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The two-hour debate averaged 12.8 million viewers across FNC and FOX Business Network, making it the highest-rated non-sports telecast of the year in viewership.

Baier has conducted numerous interviews with world leaders, sitting presidents, politicians and celebrities throughout his 27-year tenure with FNC, including: former President Trump, then-President Barack Obama, then-President George W. Bush, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Dalai Lama, actor Matthew McConaughey and many others. In the current 2024 election cycle he has interviewed Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr as well as Republican candidates, including Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

He has also moderated two iterations of The Senate Project series on FOX Nation, a bipartisan forum at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute which featured Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in 2022 and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in 2023.

Baier is the author of five New York Times bestsellers and will be releasing his latest book “To Rescue the Constitution: George Washington and the Fragile American Experiment” in October. He was FNC’s chief White House correspondent, covering President Bush from 2006-2009 and served as national security correspondent from 2001-2006. On September 11th, he traveled from Atlanta, where he was based as a correspondent for FNC, to cover the terrorist attacks from the Pentagon which then led to his extensive career in Washington.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

