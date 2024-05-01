FOX News Media, in partnership with the National Merit Scholarship Program, has selected Diana Jachman and Nathaniel King as the recipients of its fifth annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, announced FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. Jachman is the daughter of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Atlanta bureau ENG field photographer Thomas Jachman, and King is the son of FNC’s Dallas bureau ENG field photographer Scott King. The winners will be featured on Special Report with Bret Baier tonight at 6PM/ET with Dr. Krauthammer’s son, Daniel Krauthammer on set. Dr. Krauthammer was a signature part of Special Report’s panel throughout his tenure with the network.

In making the announcement, Scott said, “We are pleased to name Diana and Nathaniel as the recipients of the fifth annual Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship. Their thirst for knowledge and academic curiosity perfectly embody the spirit of Dr. Krauthammer, whose storied legacy we are proud to honor through this scholarship.”

Diana Jachman is a senior at Midtown High School in Atlanta where she serves as the news section editor and multimedia managing editor at her school’s paper. She is also an actress and the events specialist on the drama board, as well as a part of an acapella group. In addition, she is a member of the National Honor Society and is the service project leader for the Impact Teen Drivers Service Project. Jachman will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall and plans to major in journalism.

Nathaniel King is a senior at Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas. He is the founder and President of the Astrophysics Club and a lead volunteer for community service organization Cornerstone North Central Texas. He is a member of the Asian Culture Club, National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. King intends to attend Utah State University this fall where he will major in physics.

Established by FOX News Media in 2018, the Dr. Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship awards eligible children of network employees a stipend per college year for a maximum of four years. All aspects of the program, including the selection of winners and the administration of their awards, are conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the independent, not-for-profit National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC).

To be eligible, U.S. high school juniors planning to enter college in the fall of 2024 must have taken the PSAT/NMSQT test and met several academic and other requirements set by the NMSC. Winners were selected on a competitive basis without regard to family financial circumstances, gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. Once chosen, the NMSC disburses the scholarship directly to the accredited U.S. college/university following a determination the student has remained in good standing. Furthermore, the scholarship belongs to the student, and will not be affected should their parent leave the company following the presentation of the award.

Dr. Charles Krauthammer served as a contributor to FOX News Media from 2002 until his passing in 2018. Renowned for his political commentary and analysis across FOX News Channel’s signature programming, he made frequent appearances on Special Report with Bret Baier and FOX News Sunday. A Pulitzer prize-winning syndicated journalist and physician, Dr. Krauthammer joined The Washington Post in 1984, where he wrote a weekly syndicated column until his passing and served as a contributing editor to The Weekly Standard. He served as a speechwriter to Vice President Walter Mondale in 1980 and as chief resident in psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He began his journalism career at The New Republic.

Dr. Krauthammer received numerous awards throughout his career, including the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for commentary, the 2013 William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence, the 1984 National Magazine Award for Essays and Criticisms, and the first annual Bradley Prize. He also authored the best-selling book “Things That Matter: Three Decades of Passions, Pastimes and Politics” and “Democratic Realism: An American Foreign Policy for a Unipolar World.” Krauthammer graduated from McGill University with a B.A. in political science and economics. He went on to become a Commonwealth Scholar at Balliol College in Oxford and earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 22 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

