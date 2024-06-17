FOX News Media has elevated Jacqui Heinrich to senior White House correspondent, announced its president and executive editor Jay Wallace. In this capacity, she will continue covering all facets of the White House beat, the President of the United States’ national and international activities and the issues impacting the administration. She will also continue co-hosting FOX News Audio’s FOX News Rundown podcast.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Since being named to the White House beat in 2021, Jacqui has distinguished herself with persistence, tenacity and professionalism and we’re proud to have watched her career flourish at FOX News.”

Heinrich added, “Covering the White House has been the privilege of my career, and I am humbled and grateful to continue serving our viewers in this capacity. From the North Lawn to foreign summits to the campaign trail, it is my daily honor to seek answers for the American people on the issues impacting them most.”

Throughout her tenure reporting on the White House, Heinrich has provided live coverage on various domestic and global issues impacting the administration, including America’s border crisis, the 2023 Iran prisoner swap, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act reauthorization bill, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, among others. She has traveled with President Biden to 17 countries and her questions posed to the president, administration officials and in the White House press briefing room regularly generate headlines and advance news stories on a wide array of topics. In 2022, Heinrich was elected by the White House press corps to represent her peers on the White House Correspondents Association’s board for a three-year term.

Heinrich joined the network as a general assignment reporter based in New York in 2018. She provided live coverage from the campaign trail during the 2020 presidential election and reported on the ground from both the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. In 2021, she was promoted to congressional correspondent and moved to Washington, DC. where she was later promoted to White House Correspondent.

A three-time Emmy-award winning reporter and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 2017 General Assignment Reporter of the Year, Boston/New England Chapter, Heinrich previously served as a reporter and anchor for Boston 25 News, ABC’s KTNV-TV in Las Vegas and NBC’s KOAA-TV in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She attended George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 22 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617611599/en/