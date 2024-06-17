FOX News Media has promoted Peter Doocy to Senior White House correspondent, announced president and executive editor Jay Wallace. In this role, Doocy will continue to provide coverage of the President of the United States’ domestic and international activities as well as the issues that affect the administration.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Peter’s commitment to providing viewers with hourly news and insight from the White House has remained steadfast since he started in this role straight off the 2020 campaign trail and we’re thrilled to have him continue doing so.”

Doocy added, “I am honored to continue bringing our viewers the latest on the news that impacts them the most from White House and around the globe.”

In his role as White House correspondent, Doocy has covered a variety of major news stories including most recently the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as President Biden on the campaign trail over the last year.

Throughout his tenure with the network, Doocy has covered every major political election since 2009 and reported live from major breaking news events across the country. In 2024, he hosted FOX Nation’s “Strike Zone: The Congressional Baseball Shooting” and previously hosted an FNC documentary entitled “The Man Who Killed Usama bin Laden,” featuring the first interview with Navy Seal Rob O’Neill. Doocy also covered several extensive breaking news stories, including the manhunt for two prisoners who escaped the Clinton Correction Facility in Dannemora, NY, the 2013 deadly Navy Yard shooting in Washington, DC, the marathon bombing in Boston and the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT. He joined the network as a New York-based general assignment reporter in 2009 after graduating from Villanova University with a B.A. in political science.

