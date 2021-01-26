FOX News Media : Signs Former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to Host New Program on FOX Business Network

FOX News Media has signed former United States National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow as a contributor and host of his own weekday program, announced CEO Suzanne Scott. Beginning on February 8th, Mr. Kudlow will provide expert financial analysis on domestic and global affairs across all FOX News Media platforms and helm a new weekday program on FOX Business Network (FBN), details of which will be announced at a later date.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “Larry’s vast experience in policy making coupled with his intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming. We are excited to welcome him to the FOX News Media team and look forward to creating a show that utilizes his immense expertise to help guide viewers through this unprecedented time of economic uncertainty.”

Mr. Kudlow added, “FOX News Media was among the first news organizations in the country to understand the critical importance of the relationship between Washington and Wall Street. I’ve long admired their insightful coverage and am excited to join many of my former colleagues now at FBN, creating a show that speaks to the real issues truly impacting Americans.”

Mr. Kudlow was named Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council in 2018, where he coordinated the administration’s domestic and economic policy agenda. In this capacity, he helped create and implement a number of President Trump’s economic, tax and trade initiatives.

Prior to his role in the administration, Mr. Kudlow served as a senior contributor for CNBC where he hosted a number of programs, including his signature post-market analysis show The Kudlow Report. A staple of CNBC since its founding in 1989, he also provided economic analysis across the network’s leading business programs, including regular appearances on Squawk Box.

Previously, Mr. Kudlow served as chief economist and senior managing director of then-global investment bank, securities trading and brokerage firm Bear Stearns. He got his start in finance as a junior financial analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and later joined then Wall Street firm Paine Webber.

From 1981 to 1985, Mr. Kudlow was an associate director for economics and planning at the Office of Management and Budget during President Ronald Reagan’s first term in office. In this capacity, he contributed to the administration’s economic and budget policy. In 1976, he supported Daniel Patrick Moynihan during his run for Democrat Senator in New York and in 1970, Mr. Kudlow worked alongside former President Bill Clinton on the senatorial campaign for Americans for Democratic Action chair Joseph Duffy in Connecticut.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kudlow has been a nationally syndicated columnist and served as senior editor of National Review magazine. He is also the author of two books, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity and American Abundance: The New Economic and Moral Prosperity.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

