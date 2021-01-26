Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FOX News Media : Signs Former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to Host New Program on FOX Business Network

01/26/2021 | 02:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOX News Media has signed former United States National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow as a contributor and host of his own weekday program, announced CEO Suzanne Scott. Beginning on February 8th, Mr. Kudlow will provide expert financial analysis on domestic and global affairs across all FOX News Media platforms and helm a new weekday program on FOX Business Network (FBN), details of which will be announced at a later date.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “Larry’s vast experience in policy making coupled with his intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming. We are excited to welcome him to the FOX News Media team and look forward to creating a show that utilizes his immense expertise to help guide viewers through this unprecedented time of economic uncertainty.”

Mr. Kudlow added, “FOX News Media was among the first news organizations in the country to understand the critical importance of the relationship between Washington and Wall Street. I’ve long admired their insightful coverage and am excited to join many of my former colleagues now at FBN, creating a show that speaks to the real issues truly impacting Americans.”

Mr. Kudlow was named Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council in 2018, where he coordinated the administration’s domestic and economic policy agenda. In this capacity, he helped create and implement a number of President Trump’s economic, tax and trade initiatives.

Prior to his role in the administration, Mr. Kudlow served as a senior contributor for CNBC where he hosted a number of programs, including his signature post-market analysis show The Kudlow Report. A staple of CNBC since its founding in 1989, he also provided economic analysis across the network’s leading business programs, including regular appearances on Squawk Box.

Previously, Mr. Kudlow served as chief economist and senior managing director of then-global investment bank, securities trading and brokerage firm Bear Stearns. He got his start in finance as a junior financial analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and later joined then Wall Street firm Paine Webber.

From 1981 to 1985, Mr. Kudlow was an associate director for economics and planning at the Office of Management and Budget during President Ronald Reagan’s first term in office. In this capacity, he contributed to the administration’s economic and budget policy. In 1976, he supported Daniel Patrick Moynihan during his run for Democrat Senator in New York and in 1970, Mr. Kudlow worked alongside former President Bill Clinton on the senatorial campaign for Americans for Democratic Action chair Joseph Duffy in Connecticut.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kudlow has been a nationally syndicated columnist and served as senior editor of National Review magazine. He is also the author of two books, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity and American Abundance: The New Economic and Moral Prosperity.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FOX CORPORATION
02:57pFOX NEWS MEDIA : Signs Former National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to..
BU
01/25Schumer sees next big U.S. COVID-19 relief bill passing in 4-6 weeks
RE
01/25FOX : Trump-supporting Newsmax partners with conservative political group for ne..
RE
01/25FOX NEWS DIGITAL : Network Delivers Record Year
BU
01/25U.S. Senate aims to pass COVID-19 bill ahead of Trump trial -lawmaker
RE
01/25FOX NEWS CHANNEL : Names Emily Compagno Co-Host of Outnumbered
BU
01/22Comcast's NBCUniversal to Shut Down Sports Cable Channel NBCSN by Year-End --..
DJ
01/22Comcast's NBCUniversal to Shut Down Sports Cable Channel NBCSN by Year-End --..
DJ
01/22FOX : Names Varun Narang Chief Product Officer
PU
01/21Parler loses bid to require Amazon to restore service
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 350 M - -
Net income 2021 1 715 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 18 742 M 18 742 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 30,77 $
Last Close Price 32,09 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION10.20%18 742
DISCOVERY, INC.29.61%24 779
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.1.05%4 860
TEGNA INC.12.76%3 503
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED3.88%3 160
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED0.09%2 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ