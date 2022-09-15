FOX News Media Signs Jennifer Griffin to New Multi-Year Deal

FOX News Media has signed Jennifer Griffin to a new multi-year deal in which she will now serve as FOX News Channel’s (FNC) chief national security correspondent, announced CEO Suzanne Scott.

In making the announcement, Scott said, “Jennifer is one of the industry’s premier journalists and has proven to be an indispensable asset on a consequential beat with unrivaled experience spanning more than three decades in multiple war zones. We are extremely proud that she will continue her incredible career at FOX News Media.”

Griffin added, “It has been an honor to provide viewers with trusted reporting from the Pentagon and across the world on issues that are paramount to all of us – the security and safety of our fellow citizens and allies. I am looking forward to continuing to inform the FOX News audience alongside the best journalists in the business.”

Throughout Griffin’s high-profile career, she has amassed more than 30 years of reporting on national security and the Middle East. She has traveled across the globe to cover every major story impacting the United States’ security at home and abroad, interviewing countless government and military officials. Notably, she will receive the 2022 "Freedom of the Media" Gold Medal for Public Service award from the Transatlantic Leadership Network on Saturday evening in honor of her extensive body of work.

Most recently, Griffin traveled to Lviv and Kyiv, Ukraine to cover Russian’s invasion of Ukraine. Throughout her coverage of the war, she secured exclusive interviews with top officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and spearheaded FNC’s coverage of the conflict stateside with around the clock updates from the Pentagon. To mark the one-year anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S troops from Afghanistan, Griffin provided in-depth reporting on Afghanistan’s year under Taliban rule last month. She previously led FNC’s coverage of the withdrawal in 2021 and the terror attack at Abbey Gate, securing an interview with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. In 2020, Griffin confirmed the news regarding then-President Donald Trump disparaging veterans and cancelling a trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery while visiting Paris in 2018.

During her tenure at FNC, she also provided coverage of the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya on September 11th, 2012, the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011 and the Iraq War, among numerous other events. Griffin interviewed then-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta in Baghdad on the day the Iraq War ended in December 2011 and previously sat down with General David Petraeus in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2010 when he took over as the top U.S. commander in the region. Additionally, Griffin traveled with then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates on multiple trips overseas from 2007 through 2011. She began her work as national security correspondent at the start of the Iraq War troop surge in 2007.

Prior to serving as the network’s national security correspondent, Griffin was the network’s Jerusalem-based correspondent, joining FNC as a full-time correspondent in 1999. In this capacity, she reported from the Middle East and Asia for FNC, providing on scene coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Global War on Terrorism, countless suicide bombings, military incursions, failed peace deals and the First Palestinian Intifada from 2000-2007. In 2000, Griffin provided on-site coverage of Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, its withdrawal from the Gaza strip in 2005 and Yasser Arafat’s funeral. Previously, she reported from Moscow, Russia in a freelance capacity for FNC from 1996-1999.

Before joining FNC, Griffin covered the Middle East region for National Public Radio, U.S. News & World Report and other American news agencies. Previously, she reported for The Sowetan newspaper in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she covered Nelson Mandela's prison release and numerous other historic moments in South Africa's transition away from the apartheid regime.

A 1992 graduate of Harvard University, Griffin received a B.A. in comparative politics. She is also the co-author of the book, "This Burning Land: Lessons from the Frontlines of the Transformed Israeli- Palestinian Conflict," which she wrote with her husband, NPR National Security Correspondent Greg Myre, regarding their experience in Israel. Griffin is a stage three triple-negative breast cancer survivor and serves on the board of directors for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. She is also an advisory board member for Report for America, a program placing emerging journalists in local newsrooms across the country to cover under-represented issues. Additionally, Griffin works with several volunteer organizations that serve active-duty military, veterans, and their families, most notably Save Our Allies.

