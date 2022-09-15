Advanced search
FOX News Media to Present Live Continuous Coverage of the Ceremonies and Proceedings Honoring the Life of Queen Elizabeth II

09/15/2022 | 11:27am EDT
FOX News Channel’s Special Programming of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral to Begin at 4 AM/ET on Monday, September 19th

FOX News Media will continue to present live coverage of the ceremonies and proceedings commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II leading up to and through the funeral on Monday, September 19th. FOX News Channel’s (FNC) executive editor and anchor of The Story Martha MacCallum will continue lead of the network’s coverage live from London, England.

Beginning at 4 AM/ET on Monday, September 19th, FNC will present live special coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral proceedings pre-empting FOX & Friends through 9 AM/ET. Anchoring from The Canada Gate at Buckingham Palace, MacCallum will be joined by FOX & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt and TalkTV’s (News UK) Uncensored host Piers Morgan as the longest-living female monarch is laid to rest.

Live reporting and contributions will also be provided from London across FNC’s daytime and primetime programming by FNC correspondents Greg Palkot, Amy Kellogg, Jonathan Hunt, and Alex Hogan.

FOX News Digital will share nonstop updates in a live blog on FOXNews.com, while FOX News Audio will also provide coverage across all platforms, including FOX News Headlines 24/7, the FOX News Hourly Update Podcast and FOX News Radio affiliates nationwide. FOX News Media’s overseas subscription streaming service FOX News International (FNI) will also carry all coverage live through the funeral on Monday. FNI is available in 44 countries worldwide, including Great Britain, via iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV-connected devices.

Additionally, FOX Nation’s new content surrounding the historic news event includes “Queen Elizabeth II: For the Love of Country,” and documentaries entitled “Fox Nation 101: British Monarchy” and “Who is Prince Charles?”

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.


© Business Wire 2022
