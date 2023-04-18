Advanced search
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
34.00 USD   +0.03%
05:04pFox to Pay More Than $780 Million to Settle Suit With Dominion Voting Systems
MT
04:54pFOX News and Dominion Voting Systems Reach Settlement
BU
04:48pFox Reportedly Will Pay More Than $780 Million to Settle Suit With Dominion Voting Systems
MT
FOX News and Dominion Voting Systems Reach Settlement

04/18/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
FOX News Media announced today that a settlement was reached in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

In making the announcement, the network said, “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 898 M - -
Net income 2023 1 750 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 17 511 M 17 511 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 33,99 $
Average target price 37,23 $
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION11.92%17 511
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.48.10%35 389
RTL GROUP S.A.22.21%8 144
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.2.00%6 543
TEGNA INC.-19.73%3 803
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-25.73%3 197
