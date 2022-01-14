FOX : Sports Announces Launch of the FOX Sports Podcast Network

"The Skip Bayless Show" Debuts Today (January 13), "What's Wright with Nick Wright" Premieres March 1 and "Wesley," a serialized podcast narrated and directed by Tom Rinaldi, launches in April

LOS ANGELES - In its continuing commitment to provide sports fans compelling, provocative and award-winning original digital content, FOX Sports announced today the official launch of the FOX Sports Podcast Network, the new home to premium podcasts from FOX Sports' prominent voices and storytellers.

"FOX Sports is the leading destination for top quality original digital content from the biggest personalities in sports," said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, FOX Sports. "The creation of this new podcast network allows us to deliver fans exclusive commentary and enthralling stories providing hours of entertainment through this important medium."

As part of the launch, three new podcasts have been developed to premiere in the coming months: THE SKIP BAYLESS SHOW, WHAT'S WRIGHT WITH NICK WRIGHT and WESLEY, with more to be announced. The new podcasts join existing hit CLUB SHAY SHAY with Shannon Sharpe, which ranks among the top sports podcasts on the Apple Podcasts charts.

THE SKIP BAYLESS SHOW hosted by notable sports opinion commentator Skip Bayless launches today, January 13, WHAT'S WRIGHT WITH NICK WRIGHT hosted by standout media personality Nick Wright premieres March 1 and WESLEY from Emmy-winning storyteller Tom Rinaldi premieres in April.

THE SKIP BAYLESS SHOW is a new weekly podcast from the completely unfiltered mind of Skip Bayless, the award-winning host of FOX Sports' popular sports opinion and debate show SKIP AND SHANNON: UNDISPUTED airing weekdays on FS1. Each week, Bayless will discuss the hottest topics in the world of sports and share behind-the-scenes stories from some of the biggest moments in sports history. Expect A-list interviews and responses to fans' no-holds-barred questions. Listen to the premiere episode here. New episodes will roll-out every Thursday morning.

WHAT'S WRIGHT WITH NICK WRIGHT features thought-provoking commentary powered by the dynamic opinions of Nick Wright, the veteran host of FOX Sports' morning show FIRST THINGS FIRST on FS1. In this weekly podcast and video series debuting Tuesdays beginning March 1, Wright ranks everything he's heard from the world of sports, from debatable topics like the top 50 NBA players of the last 50 years to his best bets and predictions for the week ahead.

In April, Emmy-winning storyteller Tom Rinaldi, who recently co-directed the network's celebrated documentary ALL MADDEN, presents WESLEY, a serialized audio documentary, sharing the gripping and heartbreaking story of Lyman Wesley Bostock Jr. The activist-turned-athlete became one of the best hitters in baseball, and tragically, the only Major League Baseball player to be murdered in-season.

These new podcasts complement FOX Sports' already robust lineup of original digital podcasts that have amassed millions of listeners and fans, including the award-winning CLUB SHAY SHAY hosted by FS1 host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, FLIPPIN' BATS hosted by former professional baseball player Ben Verlander, THE NO. 1 RANKED SHOW hosted by college football analyst RJ Young and more. CLUB SHAY SHAY was selected as one of Spotify's best sports podcasts and reached #2 on Apple Podcasts Sports Chart. Sharpe's interview with Bubba Wallace was named one of Apple Podcasts' Best Episodes of 2021.

The FOX Sports Network podcasts are available on Apple and Spotify as well as across the network's digital and social platforms, including the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com.

