LOS ANGELES - FOX Sports earned 31 Sports Emmy nominations it was announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as part of the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. The nominations showcase outstanding programming and live-event coverage across FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports digital properties.

FOX Sports' nominees include a diverse range of live events, shows, and original programming. The milestone 30th anniversary season of NFL on FOX received six nominations across multiple categories, recognizing the property's longstanding commitment to delivering exceptional live coverage, studio production and innovative technical and graphic design.

FOX Sports' Major League Baseball (MLB) coverage was honored with four nominations across its live events and FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ earned three nominations, recognizing the tremendous effort put forth to execute coverage of the global event. FOX College Football's BIG NOON KICK OFF and the network's inaugural broadcast of the Belmont Stakes were close behind with two nominations.

Additionally, several FOX Sports on-air personalities were acknowledged for their tremendous work in 2023, including Erin Andrews, Kevin Burkhardt, Carli Lloyd, Greg Olsen, Bill Raftery, Tom Rinaldi, John Smoltz, and Tom Verducci.

FOX Sports' full list of nominees can be found HERE.