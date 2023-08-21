Weather Service to Reach Millions of New Viewers Through Samsung TV Plus and Cox

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free, ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service, has further expanded its distribution to reach Samsung TV Plus users and Cox subscribers, announced its president, Sharri Berg.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “As the fastest growing weather service in the country, we look forward to welcoming Samsung TV Plus users and Cox subscribers to FOX Weather’s innovative, best-in-class service.”

Starting August 23rd, FOX Weather will be available on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD) service. Viewers with a 2016 or later Samsung Smart TV will be able to access the comprehensive weather service on channel 1010. It will also be made available on Samsung Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, Samsung Family Hub and the web.

Additionally, Cox Contour TV customers now have access to FOX Weather through Cox’s Expanded Basic package in several markets, including Las Vegas, Cleveland and Phoenix among others. Notably, the deal will add 1.7 million subscribers to FOX Weather’s distribution base.

Since launching in October 2021, FOX Weather has added a number of distribution partners including Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vidgo, TuneIn, Plex and Astound Broadband. The service continues to beavailable through FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is on internet-connected TVs via the FOX News app, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Optimum, Tubi, Fire TV Channels, Amazon Freevee, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV STREAM, LG Channels, fuboTV, XUMO Play, Vidgo, Plex and Astound Broadband. FOX Weather is also accessible across FTS’s full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

