FOX Weather : Names Additional Meteorologists to Streaming Service Ahead of October 25th Launch

Marissa Torres, Ian Oliver, Kiyana Lewis, Jane Minar and Brandy Campbell to Join Platform’s On-Air Team

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s AVOD streaming service launching on October 25th, has named four additional meteorologists and a multimedia journalist to its on-air team, announced Sharri Berg, president of the platform. Marissa Torres, Ian Oliver, Kiyanna Lewis, and Jane Minar will helm programming across the platform, while Brandy Campbell will serve as a multimedia journalist.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Marissa, Ian, Kiyana, Jane and Brandy to the FOX Weather team. Combined, they bring more than two decades of experienced weather reporting and breaking news coverage to the platform’s already robust lineup of premier meteorologists.”

Joining FOX Weather from Nexstar’s WPIX-TV in New York, Marissa Torres will serve as a co-anchor on the new streaming platform. Since 2014, she has been forecasting early morning weather and traffic for WPIX, elevating to co-anchor of the PIX11 Morning News program. Previously, she served as the morning anchor at KOAA-TV, the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, CO where she also reported and produced web and social media content on a wide variety of topics. From 2011–2012, Torres worked as a reporter and anchor at the NBC affiliate, KOB-TV in Albuquerque, NM where she covered several wildfires across the state. Prior to that, she was a reporter at CBS affiliate, WCIA-TV in Champaign, IL reporting on a wide variety of stories ranging from the impeachment of former Governor Rod Blagojevich to severe weather events. A graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, she holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. She is also an active member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and an accredited Meteorologist.

Ian Oliver joins FOX Weather as a co-anchor for the platform. Most recently serving as the weekend evening and midweek daytime meteorologist for WFLA-TV, Oliver covered numerous severe weather systems during his four year tenure with the Tampa Bay NBC affiliate, including Hurricanes Irma (2017) and Matthew (2016). During Hurricane Dorian, he flew with the NOAA Hurricane Hunters to provide an in-depth look at the 2019 storm. He also served as the station’s space reporter covering the rocket launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy in February 2018, among other events. While in Tampa Bay, he was a recipient of the 43rd Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards for Surviving The Storm: Hurricane Hunters in 2019. Prior to that he was a weekday meteorologist at the NBC affiliate WLEX-TV in Lexington, KY from 2012-2016. He began his career in meteorology at the CBS affiliated station WCAX-TV in Burlington, VT. He graduated with honors from Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vermont with a Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology with a Broadcast Concentration.

Meteorologist Kiyana Lewis is joining FOX Weather as a co-anchor beginning this December. Since 2019, she has served as a meteorologist for the New York City metropolitan area, working for News 12 The Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn. Most recently, she covered Hurricane Ida’s impact across New York City. Lewis has held a variety of roles throughout her career, including as a producer with FOX affiliate WTTG-TV, in Washington, D.C., an assignment editor with the NBC affiliated station WBAL-TV in Baltimore, MD as well as a morning producer with WMDT-TV the ABC affiliate in Salisbury, MD. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and Multimedia Production from Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD and holds a certificate of meteorology and weather forecasting from Pennsylvania State University.

Jane Minar, who joined FOX Weather in August as an off-air meteorologist has been promoted to co-anchor working as the overnight/5 AM/ET host for the streaming platform. Minar started her career as the lead meteorologist at the FOX affiliated WFXG-TV in Augusta, GA in 2019 where she anchored the station’s four-hour morning newscasts. During her time in Georgia, Minar covered the Easter 2020 tornado outbreak as well as the prestigious Masters tournament. She graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ with a Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology.

Brandy Campbell joins FOX Weather as a multimedia journalist based in Miami, FL. Most recently, Campbell served as multimedia journalist on the evening newscasts for the ABC affiliated station KTBS-TV in Shreveport, LA. During her time there, she covered the historic 2021 February snowstorm from Marshall, TX and most recently, the impact of Hurricane Ida on the area. Previously, she was an assignment desk assistant at the CBS affiliate WWL-TV in New Orleans, LA. She graduated from the University of New Orleans in 2015 with a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus in Journalism and Film.

