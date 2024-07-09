Correspondent Max Gorden to Join FOX Business Network

FOX Weather will begin to simulcast on FOX Business Network (FBN) weekday mornings from 5-6 AM/ET beginning Monday, July 15th with FOX Weather First co-anchored by Britta Merwin and Craig Herrera.

Leading into FBN’s Mornings with Maria each morning, the live daily simulcast will complement FOX Weather’s existing weekend morning simulcast on FBN which has been in place since December 2021. The launch begins at the start of what has been predicted to be an active hurricane season, with Hurricane Beryl recently becoming the most powerful hurricane on record in the months of June and July.

Additionally, FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden will transition to a reporter role at FBN taking over duties in the Los Angeles bureau previously held by Kelly O’Grady who is now a New York based correspondent for the business network. A FOX Weather original, Gorden joined the platform ahead of its launch in 2021. In this capacity, he covered several major storms, including, Hurricane Hilary and its impact in California in August 2023. Additionally, Gorden reported live from Hawaii, covering the devastating wildfire outbreak in the summer of 2023. Most recently, he covered the solar eclipse in April 2024 from Cleveland.

