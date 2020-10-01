Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fox : 2020 Is Proving How Much MSNBC's Ratings Hinge on Politics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

By Benjamin Mullin and Joe Flint

CNN and Fox News enjoyed a ratings boom this spring when there was a tsunami of news, between the escalating Covid-19 crisis and nationwide protests over police brutality.

The same didn't happen at MSNBC. Its overall viewership barely grew in the second quarter, and the network lost viewers in the key demographic for advertisers, according to Nielsen data.

More than any other cable news channel, MSNBC relies on political news to drive its ratings. Its prime-time audience surged in the years after the 2016 presidential election, helping it leapfrog CNN, as Americans followed nonstop news involving President Donald Trump, such as special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation and the president's impeachment.

But for much of 2020, politics hasn't been the big story. By the end of the second quarter, CNN had doubled its audience in the key news demographic of adults 25 to 54 years old, compared with the end of 2019. Ratings leader Fox News jumped 55%, while MSNBC's viewership rose about 5%, and it fell back into third place behind CNN, according to Nielsen data.

MSNBC's total prime-time audience remains higher than CNN's. When politics came back to the forefront in late August, MSNBC got stronger, winning back viewers and narrowing its gap with CNN in the key demographic. The network finished the third quarter with its largest total audience so far this year. A contested presidential election could mean intense viewer interest in politics for a prolonged period, a likely boon for MSNBC.

The new chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, Cesar Conde, isn't satisfied with MSNBC's heavy reliance on politics and is determined not to miss out on ratings surges during big national news stories such as the coronavirus crisis and the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, people familiar with his thinking said.

Mr. Conde is undertaking a review of NBCUniversal's news operations that includes an analysis of MSNBC's audience trends, according to people familiar with the matter. He wants to establish a brighter line between daytime news coverage and evening opinion analysis, they say.

The financial stakes are high. WarnerMedia's CNN and Fox Corp.'s Fox News are both on track to post single-digit percentage growth in TV ad revenue in 2020, while MSNBC is on pace to post a single-digit percentage decline in TV ad revenue, according to Kagan, a unit of S&P Global Intelligence.

Andrew Tyndall, a veteran TV news analyst, said CNN has a reputation for covering national and international events beyond politics and so is more likely to pick up viewers when big news breaks. Fox News's audience is loyal to the network no matter which stories are dominant, he said.

"The accidents of history have deprived MSNBC of the boost that it normally would have expected in an election year," Mr. Tyndall said.

Mr. Conde has moved cautiously. People familiar with his plans say he is still evaluating key executives, including MSNBC President Phil Griffin, and is unlikely to make any big executive changes until after the 2020 presidential elections, if at all.

Mr. Conde has made some big changes. He tapped Joy Reid to fill the 7 p.m. slot on MSNBC that was vacated by Chris Matthews; her show got off to a strong start, though it has seen some audience erosion in recent weeks. He approved an overhaul of MSNBC's daytime lineup that added an additional hour to Nicolle Wallace's "Deadline: White House" program and moved Chuck Todd's weekday show from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m.

He also greenlit Shepherd Smith's appointment to the anchor desk at CNBC, part of a shift in prime-time at the network away from lighter, unscripted fare and toward news programming. He has challenged NBCUniversal's news group to aim for 50% of its employees to be women or people of color in coming years.

Also in the works is a streaming channel on NBCUniversal's Peacock service dedicated to progressive opinion programming, according to people briefed on the plans.

Mr. Conde is navigating tensions between on-air talent at MSNBC and NBC News, according to people familiar with discussions at the network. Some journalists at NBC News are wary of appearing on MSNBC. They believe the cable channel, which is popular with liberal viewers and whose hosts are known for strident opposition to the president, erodes NBC News's reputation as a straight-ahead news brand. Staffers at MSNBC have dismissed these concerns, the people said, arguing that the cable channel gives NBC News journalists additional airtime and a ratings boost.

Mr. Conde, 46, rose swiftly through the ranks of Spanish-language media before being appointed chairman of NBCUniversal News Group earlier this year. He was a top executive at Univision networks before moving to Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal in 2013 to run Telemundo, where he revamped the programming network and narrowed the ratings gap with Univision among total prime-time viewers.

Unlike many of his counterparts atop cable and broadcast news divisions, who came up through reporting and producing roles, Mr. Conde has spent the majority of his career on the business side, though he has had oversight of news divisions.

Mr. Conde's handling of sensitive stories will be subject to scrutiny at NBC News. His predecessor, Andy Lack, took criticism for failing to air Ronan Farrow's investigation into allegations that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted multiple women. The story appeared in the New Yorker and shared a Pulitzer Prize. Mr. Weinstein, who denied the allegations, was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in a New York prison earlier this year.

Mr. Conde plans to take a hands-off approach to coverage at NBCUniversal, leaving the vetting of sensitive stories to editorial leaders and lawyers, according to the people familiar with his thinking.

Staffers at MSNBC believe the result in the November election could have a big impact on the network's ratings and those of its rivals. If Mr. Trump is re-elected, they expect another surge in viewership. If he loses and there is a peaceful transfer of power, they expect viewership will level off or decline, as the national drama dissipates.

Fox Corp. and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp. share common ownership.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com and Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.41% 46.435 Delayed Quote.2.87%
FOX CORPORATION 0.79% 28.055 Delayed Quote.-24.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FOX CORPORATION
03:39pFOX : 2020 Is Proving How Much MSNBC's Ratings Hinge on Politics
DJ
11:12aTV news networks to reap ad windfall from U.S. election chaos
RE
09/30FOX : News channel makes television history as the only cable network to surpass..
AQ
09/28FOX : Earns 2021 Military Friendly® Employer Designation
PU
09/24Top U.S. Republicans pledge peaceful transition as Trump sows election doubts
RE
09/24FOX : News channel to present live coverage of the first presidential debate on ..
AQ
09/24FOX : News media earns designation as a 2020 great place to work-certified(tm) c..
AQ
09/24FOX NEWS MEDIA : Earns Designation as a 2020 Great Place to Work-Certified&trade..
BU
09/23FOX : News channel to present live coverage remembering the life of supreme cour..
AQ
09/21Trump to 'cut off' TikTok if deal cannot be saved
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 994 M - -
Net income 2021 1 162 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 16 656 M 16 656 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 28,80 $
Last Close Price 27,83 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-24.93%16 656
DISCOVERY, INC.-33.51%13 931
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-23.30%4 073
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-22.78%2 733
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-28.51%2 729
TEGNA INC.-29.60%2 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group