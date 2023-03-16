Fox : Announces Kristopher Jones as Executive Vice President and Head of Government Relations

Jamie Gillespie Elevated to Executive Vice President, Government Relations

New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA - March 16, 2023 - Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Kristopher Jones has been named Executive Vice President and Head of Government Relations for Fox Corporation. Jones, who served previously as Senior Vice President, Government Relations at FOX, will continue to be based in Washington D.C., and will report to Viet Dinh, Chief Legal and Policy Officer, Fox Corporation.

"Kris has earned the respect and trust of his FOX colleagues and government policymakers alike," said Viet Dinh, Chief Legal and Policy Officer, Fox Corporation. "It is always gratifying to be able to elevate from within, and we look forward to Kris building on the incredible groundwork he has laid throughout his time at FOX as he steps into his new role."

The Company also announced the promotion of Jamie Gillespie to Executive Vice President, Government Relations. Gillespie joined Fox Corporation in June 2017 after more than a decade of service at the National Association of Broadcasters.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the Government Relations team and continue to serve Fox Corporation," said Jones. Adding, "Jamie has been an invaluable partner and an incredible advocate for FOX since joining six years ago and I am pleased that he will continue to help shape and execute our efforts in Washington and state capitals across America."

Kristopher Jones has nearly two decades of experience in Washington D.C. and media policy, having spent the last dozen years at Fox Corporation and its predecessors 21st Century Fox and News Corporation. As a long-serving member of the FOX Government Relations team, Jones has helped shape the Company's political and policy advocacy in Washington on matters related to the First Amendment, retransmission consent, intellectual property protection, M&A activity, and corporate tax, among a myriad of other issues since he joined FOX in 2011. Previously, Jones was vice president of communications for the National Association of Broadcasters.

A graduate of Washington State University, he serves on the Corporate Leadership Council of College to Congress, a non-profit that works to increase socio-economic diversity among Congressional internship applicants through scholarship opportunities.

Prior to joining FOX, Jamie Gillespie served as Vice President of Government Relations at the National Association of Broadcasters for 11 years where he developed and implemented federal policy strategy. He worked extensively on communications issues that came before Congress and the Federal Communications Commission including the transition to digital television and satellite television reauthorizations. Gillespie was also active in guiding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts in the broadcast industry, and remains engaged in those issues today.

Previously, Gillespie was a staff member on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation with a focus on communications policy issues for Senator Daniel K. Inouye (D-HI). He began his career in Washington as a staff assistant on the Communications Subcommittee for Senator Ernest F. Hollings (SC) and worked on several political campaigns in Maryland, South Carolina and Florida.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina, Gillespie serves on the board of directors for the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.

ABOUT FOX CORPORATION

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

FOX Media Contacts:

Brian Nick

310-369-3545

brian.nick@fox.com

Lauren Townsend

310-369-2729

lauren.townsend@fox.com