Fox : Brooke Bowman Named Executive Vice President, Drama Programming and Development, FOX Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CA - December 14, 2021 - Brooke Bowman has been named Executive Vice President, Drama Programming and Development, FOX Entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, she is responsible for supervising the development and production of new and returning scripted drama series for the network. Bowman will report to Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment for FOX Entertainment.

For the past six years, Bowman has been FOX's Senior Vice President, Drama Programming and Development, during which time she oversaw such series as THE RESIDENT, "Prodigal Son," "Lethal Weapon," "BH90210," "Rosewood," "Scream Queens," "Sleepy Hollow" and, most recently, upcoming series THE CLEANING LADY and MONARCH, FOX Entertainment's first wholly owned drama

"Brooke has been an important and trusted part of our team, playing an invaluable role in helping shape and implement our blueprint to expand and diversify FOX's slate," said Thorn. "Supremely creative, well-respected across town and fearless in taking big swings, she is primed to take over the reins; and I'm excited to have her alongside as we steer our drama strategy well into the future."

Bowman joined FOX from Freeform (formerly ABC Family), where she spent 12 years as Senior Vice President, Development and Programming. In that role, she oversaw a number of the network's biggest hits, including its No. 1 comedy, "Baby Daddy," "Shadowhunters," the Peabody Award-winning drama "Switched at Birth," "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "Greek," "Bunheads," "Young & Hungry," "Make It or Break It" and "Kyle XY." She joined ABC Family in 2004 as Executive Director, Development, and was promoted to Vice President, Development and Programming, in 2005.

From 2003 to 2004, Bowman was Executive Director, Development, for Buena Vista Productions. There, she oversaw development of the company's current slate of programming for first-run syndication, as well as primetime and cable, including "Live with Regis and Kelly," "The Wayne Brady Show" and "The Tony Danza Show." Prior to that, she was Manager, Series Development and Programming, for VH1, developing "Rock the House" and "Behind the Music." From 1999 to 2001, she worked for Fox Searchlight. She began her career in advertising as an Associate Producer for TBWA/Chiat/Day in San Francisco.

Bowman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and modern literature from Duke University.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: A photo of Ms. Bowman is available at www.foxflash.com.]

-FOX-

Les Eisner

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

FOX Entertainment

310/369-3276

les.eisner@fox.com