Fox Corporation : Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic to Participate at Upcoming Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference

06/07/2021
NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic will participate at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference on Monday, June 14 at approximately 12:40pm (Eastern), 9:40am (Pacific).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

