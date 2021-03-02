Log in
Fox Corporation : Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch to Participate at Upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

03/02/2021 | 12:01pm EST
NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced that Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch will participate at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference during a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, March 4 at approximately 3:30pm (Eastern),12:30pm (Pacific).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

Fox Corp Logo (PRNewsfoto/Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fox-corporation-executive-chairman-and-chief-executive-officer-lachlan-murdoch-to-participate-at-upcoming-morgan-stanley-technology-media-and-telecom-conference-301238742.html

SOURCE Fox Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
