Fox Corporation : Hires Brian Nick as Chief Communications Officer & Executive Vice President

07/07/2021 | 04:00pm EDT
NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (the "Company" or "FOX") today announced the Company's new head of communications.  Brian Nick has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.  The role will be based in Los Angeles and will report to Lachlan Murdoch, Chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation.

"We're excited to welcome Brian to the FOX team," said Lachlan Murdoch. "He's a seasoned communicator who brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles in government and corporate America." 

Nick will join FOX from Coca-Cola Consolidated, where he leads all internal and external communications.  He previously led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart, served as Communications Director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Chief of Staff to former U. S. Senator Elizabeth Dole. He begins his new role with FOX at the end of July.

"I'm honored to join a company with such a rich history and an exciting future," said Nick.  "FOX is a unique and powerful voice in the marketplace with a compelling story to tell and I look forward to being a part of that."

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

