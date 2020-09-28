Log in
Fox : Earns 2021 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

09/28/2020 | 10:50am EDT

New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA - September 28, 2020 - Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) announced today it has earned recognition as a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly® Companies survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY, a service disabled, veteran owned small business that connects the military community to civilian opportunities, along with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion & advancement of veterans and military employees. Fox Corporation Executive Vice President of Human Resources Kevin Lord commented: 'Fox Corporation is proud to continue our company's long history of giving back to veterans and active duty servicemembers. They and their families have given so much to our country and we are honored to be on the prestigious Top Military Friendly® Employers list for the second consecutive year. From our hiring and training, to our veteran-focused colleague group, to our philanthropic efforts and our on-air coverage of the issues that impact veterans and their families, FOX is dedicated to using its resources and platforms to be a positive influence on the lives of all those who have served.'

In addition to its appointment to the Top Military Friendly® Employer list, Fox Corporation has been acknowledged by many organizations for its deep commitment to diversity and inclusion. In 2020, the Company was identified as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. DiversityComm also recognized Fox Corporation as a Top Employer and as a Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Company in 2020. Additionally, Black EOE Journal, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN's Magazine, and U.S. Veterans Magazine all listed Fox Corporation as a Top Employer.

Military Friendly® Employers Director Josh Rosen commented: 'Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations. To them, hiring veterans isn't just the right thing to do. It's good for business.'

Fox Corporation will be showcased among the complete list of 2021 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

About Military Friendly® Employers
The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using
public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, the input of military
employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly® Employers survey
from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weightings were
developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of
educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for
completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open
to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be
found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About VIQTORY
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

For additional information or to arrange interviews, contact:

Fox Corporation
Megan Klein
310-369-1363
megan.klein@fox.com

Military Friendly®
Joshua Rosen
Military Friendly National Director
Josh.Rosen@militaryfriendly.com

Disclaimer

Fox Corporation published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 14:49:01 UTC
