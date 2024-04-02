NEW YORK - John Brauer has been named Senior Vice President of Insights and Media Measurement for FOX Television Stations (FTS), announced Patrick Paolini, Executive Vice President of Ad Sales for FTS. Reporting directly to Paolini, he will manage all aspects of FTS's media data, insights and measurement across all divisions of FTS, with particular focus on Ad Sales. In this role, Brauer will be responsible for everything from day-to-day measurement needs, to strategic direction using data and analytics, as well as analyzing and implementing emerging audience measurements.

In making the announcement, Paolini stated, "John is a veteran of multiplatform data analytics with a commitment to utilizing the most advanced technologies to inform critical business decisions. With his innovative approach, FTS will shape the future of television measurement and deliver greater return on investments and an unparalleled value to our advertisers and viewers."

John Brauer has nearly 20 years of experience in the media and advertising technology industry, with expertise in media measurement, advanced analytics, audience, and advertising innovation. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Insights and Analytics for Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, where he led the company's data initiatives, spearheading data science, analytics, measurement, marketer insights and advertising effectiveness research. Prior to that, Brauer was a Senior Technical Product Manager at Amazon, where he designed a system to attribute the company's product sales to advertising impressions trafficked across platforms and screens. Previously, he held the role of Senior Director of Optimization Product for NBCUniversal. Earlier in his career, Brauer held a variety of analytics and product leadership positions focused on video advertising measurement and optimization solutions at Vevo, Nielsen and JW Player, a video platform company. A graduate of Bennington College in Vermont, Brauer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Affairs and Chinese Language.

Brauer added, "I am excited to join FTS to work with our partners to provide actionable insights into the audiences we reach and the impact our audience has on our advertisers' outcomes. Multiscreen video campaigns require innovation and must embrace the best of what AI can bring to the table to measure all of the ways our audience engages with FTS's incomparable content."

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in 14 of the top 15 largest designated market areas, or DMAs, and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce approximately 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.