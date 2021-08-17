Fox : Judge questions Fox News bid to shake $2.7 billion Smartmatic election suit

Aug 17 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Tuesday
signaled skepticism toward Fox Corp's bid to dismiss
Smartmatic's $2.7 billion lawsuit that accused Fox News hosts
and guests of making defamatory claims about the voting
technology firm during the network's coverage of the 2020 U.S.
presidential election.
During an oral argument held virtually, Judge David Cohen
made comments sympathetic toward Smartmatic, which in February
and two of Donald Trump's former lawyers, Sidney Powell and
and two of Donald Trump's former lawyers, Sidney Powell and
Rudy Giuliani, after the attorneys falsely accused it of rigging
votes against the former president. Smartmatic is a
London-headquartered company with a U.S. unit based in Florida.
Cohen did not say when he would rule on Fox's motion to
the case.
the case.
The judge questioned whether there was any basis whatsoever
for claims Powell and Giuliani made about Smartmatic during
appearances on Fox News, like that the company was banned in
Texas.
"How is that not defamatory?," the judge asked. "Did any
evidence ever come to light that Smartmatic was banned in
Texas?"
Cohen also asked whether former Fox News host Lou Dobbs ever
attempted to ascertain proof of this claim.
Paul Clement, a lawyer representing Fox Corp, responded that
those allegations were made during an interview Dobbs conducted
with Giuliani, and that Fox News had a right under the U.S.
Constitution's protection for press freedom to report on
newsworthy claims made by Trump's lawyers.
The judge noted that experts have rejected the conspiracy
theory that the election was hacked, adding that even Fox News
host Tucker Carlson had blasted Powell for failing to back the
theory with evidence.
Cohen asked whether that should have made Fox News
reconsider the accuracy of its reporting. Clement said that Fox
was merely reporting on newsworthy claims made by Trump's legal
teams, not endorsing the theories.
Smartmatic's technology was used in only one jurisdiction in
the Nov. 3 election: Los Angeles County, where Trump lost to
President Joe Biden.
Fox News, Giuliani and Powell were separately sued in March
for defamation by another voting software company
Dominion Voting Systems. Last week, a judge denied a bid by
Powell and Giuliani to dismiss the claims against them in that
case. A judge has not yet ruled on a request by Fox to dismiss
Dominion's claims against the network.
Trump has made false claims that the election was stolen
from him through widespread voting fraud.
