    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Fox : New FOX Audio Network Announces Comprehensive Advertising and Distribution Partnership With Megaphone

03/02/2022 | 10:08am EST
NEW FOX AUDIO NETWORK ANNOUNCES COMPREHENSIVE ADVERTISING AND DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH MEGAPHONE

New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA - March 2, 2022 - Fox Corporation's ("FOX") (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) newly established FOX Audio Network, which combines all of FOX's leading news, sports, and entertainment podcasts into a scaled, diverse portfolio of original audio content, today announced a comprehensive advertising and distribution deal with Megaphone, a Spotify company as the exclusive hosting platform for their growing slate.

FOX has long been a leader in the podcasting space, creating category-defining original content across genres. Through collaboration and innovation, the FOX Audio Network was created to capture the power of the collective audience across the growing slate of FOX original audio content.

The outsized reach of the FOX Audio Network's 60+ podcasts creates a unique opportunity for advertisers to access the broadest possible audience across all of the hottest FOX original audio content efficiently and effectively.

"The establishment of the FOX Audio Network provides unique opportunities for advertisers to reach a broad audience of our loyal podcast listeners across a diverse range of programming genres from our entire portfolio," said Dan Realson, Senior Vice President, Digital Ad Sales, FOX News Media. "Podcasts continue to be a popular and rapidly growing medium and we're excited to collaborate with Spotify's Megaphone to bring this opportunity directly to the advertising marketplace."

FOX Audio Network advertising will be managed by the FOX Ad Sales team with additional inventory being sold through the Spotify Audience Network. Megaphone, one of the world's most innovative podcast publishing platforms, will empower FOX Audio Network to monetize, measure, and grow FOX's podcast content and audiences through best-in-class publishing and monetization tools. Since its launch in 2015, Megaphone has been one of the leading podcasting platforms for enterprise podcast publishers. Megaphone manages more than twice the number of the top 200 shows than the next largest podcasting platform.

The rapidly expanding FOX Audio Network portfolio features over forty FOX News podcasts, including "The FOX News Radio Hourly Newscast," "Bret Baier's All-Star Panel," "The Will Cain Podcast," "The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum" and "The Five Podcast," which collectively delivered nearly 180M unique downloads and 29.9M unique listeners in 2021, up 18% and 15% respectively from the prior year and a record high. A new addition to the FOX News podcast slate, "The FOX Business Tax Tips Podcast" debuts today.

Next up from FOX Sports podcasts, is the new "What's Wright with Nick Wright," featuring the veteran host of FOX Sports' morning show "First Things First," which will debut March 15. The lineup of FOX Sports podcasts saw over 60M downloads in 2021, led by "Club Shay Shay," hosted by Shannon Sharpe, which was up 270% YOY and ranked as the #2 podcast in U.S. Sports on Apple Podcasts.

Other new and upcoming FOX Audio Network offerings include "It's Tricky with Raquel Harper," featuring longtime host and news producer Raquel Harper interviewing the most newsworthy names in black culture from TMZ and "Outkick The Show with Clay Travis" and "Outkick 360," which bring Outkick's signature fearless and unique voice to the intersection of sports, politics and entertainment. "Wesley," a serialized podcast narrated and directed by Tom Rinaldi will debut in April from FOX Sports followed by the FOX Weather podcast later this year.

All of the FOX Audio Network podcasts will continue to be found on each of their respective platforms as well as wherever listeners download their favorite podcasts. Visit FOXAudioNetwork.com to view the complete lineup of podcasts.

ABOUT FOX CORPORATION
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including, FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

ABOUT MEGAPHONE
Megaphone, a Spotify company, is the industry-leading podcasting platform for enterprise publishers and professional podcasters worldwide. With a comprehensive suite of powerful products, Megaphone enables publishers to create, monetize, measure, and grow their podcast businesses. Megaphone also powers the Spotify Audience Network, connecting advertisers with the most immersed listeners and publishers with maximized revenue. Learn more at megaphone.fm and @MegaphonePods.

Media Contacts:
Lauren Townsend
Fox Corporation
310-369-2729
Lauren.townsend@fox.com

Kari Maharaj
Spotify
703.785.5425
kmaharaj@spotify.com

The Complete FOX Audio Network Portfolio Includes:

FOX News Media

  1. The FOX News Rundown
  2. The FOX News Rundown Evening Edition
  3. The FOX News Rundown From Washington
  4. FOX News Hourly Update (5 Minute Newscast)
  5. FOX News Radio 1 Minute Update
  6. The Five Podcast
  7. Kennedy Saves The Word
  8. Bret Baier's All Star Panel
  9. The Ben Domenech Podcast
  10. The Will Cain Podcast
  11. MEDIA BUZZmeter with Howie Kurtz
  12. Everything will be Okay with Dana Perino
  13. The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum
  14. Hemmer Time with Bill Hemmer
  15. Livin' The Bream Podcast with Shannon Bream
  16. The Trey Gowdy Podcast
  17. Jason in the House: Jason Chaffetz Podcast
  18. From the Kitchen Table: The Duffy's - Sean and Rachel Duffy
  19. FOX Business Hourly Report
  20. Everyone Talks To Liz Claman
  21. FOX on Tech Podcast
  22. Brian Kilmeade Show
  23. Fox Across America
  24. Guy Benson Show
  25. The Tyrus and Timpf Podcast
  26. We're Momming Today! with Lauren Simonetti
  27. Getting Schooled with Abby Hornacek
  28. The FOX Top 5 Podcast
  29. The One w/ Greg Gutfeld
  30. Lighthouse Faith with Lauren Greene
  31. Riddle: The Search For James R. Hoffa (The Podcast)
  32. FOX News Rewind - Documentary Series (2000 Election & 9/11 20th Anniversary)
  33. FOX News Rewind: The Financial Crisis of 2008 - Coming Fall 2022
  34. Proud American with Johnny Joey Jones
  35. The America Together Series Podcast
  36. FOX Nation Presents - Women of the Bible - Hosted by Shannon Bream
  37. True Crime - FOX News Investigates - Season 1 - The Derby City Betrayal
  38. True Crime - FOX News Investigates - Season 2 - House of Broken Dreams
  39. True Crime - FOX News Investigates - Season 3 - Alchemy of Violence
  40. True Crime - FOX News Investigates - Season 4 - Grim Tide - The Hunt for the Long Island Serial Killer
  41. True Crime - FOX News Investigates - Season 5 - Nightmare in Chowchilla
  42. FOX News Sunday Podcast
  43. Journal Editorial Report Podcast
  44. The FOX Weather Podcast - Coming Soon
  45. The FOX Business Tax Tips Podcast - Premieres March 1st

FOX Sports

  1. Skip & Shannon: Undisputed
  2. First Things First
  3. Speak for Yourself
  4. Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt
  5. Club Shay Shay hosted by Shannon Sharpe
  6. Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
  7. Out of Character with Ryan Satin
  8. The People's Sports Podcast with Mark Titus & Charlotte Wilder
  9. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  10. The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
  11. The Skip Bayless Show
  12. What's Wright with Nick Wright - Premieres March 15
  13. Wesley, a serialized podcast narrated and directed by Tom Rinaldi - Coming April 2022

Outkick

  1. Outkick The Show with Clay Travis
  2. The Fade with Clay and Todd
  3. Outkick 360
  4. Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich

TMZ

  1. The TMZ Podcast
  2. It's Tricky with Raquel Harper

Disclaimer

Fox Corporation published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 893 M
Net income 2022 1 555 M
Net Debt 2022 1 761 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 22 331 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float -
