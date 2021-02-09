Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fox News asks for Smartmatic lawsuit over election-rigging claims to be dismissed

02/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2020 U.S. presidential election in Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch's Fox News Media said on Monday it filed a motion to dismiss electronic voting systems maker Smartmatic's lawsuit that has claimed that the media group accused it of helping rig the U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

In a defamation suit filed last week, Smartmatic had alleged that Fox and other defendants invented a story that the election was stolen from Donald Trump and made Smartmatic "the villain in their story".

Fox said it moved to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit because it was "meritless" and it defended its reporting of the U.S. presidential election.

"If the First Amendment means anything, it means that Fox cannot be held liable for fairly reporting and commenting on competing allegations in a hotly contested and actively litigated election," it said in a statement.

Florida-based Smartmatic did not respond to a request for comment on the Fox motion.

In its suit, Smartmatic sought more than $2.7 billion in compensatory and punitive damages. It also asks for defendants to retract false statements.

Fox said that it cannot be held liable for covering all sides of a "vigorous debate of profound national importance".

"When a sitting president and his surrogates claim that an election was rigged, the public has a right to know what they are claiming, full stop," it said.

Smartmatic's suit named as defendants Trump's lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, his former lawyer Sidney Powell, Fox Corp and Fox hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

After the election, Trump and some of his supporters spread false claims of election fraud, including that Smartmatic manipulated the results.

Smartmatic in December demanded Fox News retract allegations leveled by its employees and guests, but Fox did not comply and instead aired an interview on the three hosts' programs with an outside expert who said there was no evidence to support claims made against Smartmatic.

(This story corrects to clarify that claims were against Smartmatic in last paragraph.)

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FOX CORPORATION
02/08FOX : News Media Moves to Dismiss Smartmatic Lawsuit
BU
02/08FOX BUSINESS NETWORK : to Debut New 4pm Program Hosted by Larry Kudlow Starting ..
BU
02/08FOX : RBC Capital Adjusts Fox's Price Target to $36 From $31, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
02/08FOX : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Fox to $36 From $33, Maintains Over..
MT
02/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/04FOX : Dominion Voting Systems seeks to preserve posts from Fox News, others ahea..
RE
02/04FOX : Dominion Voting Systems seeks to preserve posts from Fox News, others ahea..
RE
02/04News Corp Posts Most Profitable Quarter Since 2013
DJ
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/04FOX : Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani over election-rigging claims
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 410 M - -
Net income 2021 1 725 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 441 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 19 169 M 19 169 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 32,18 $
Last Close Price 32,69 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Yoel Flohr Executive Vice President-Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION12.26%19 169
DISCOVERY, INC.43.74%27 197
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.12.07%5 390
TEGNA INC.23.94%3 841
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED15.95%3 528
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.26.87%3 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ