Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:49:29 2023-04-04 pm EDT
33.81 USD   -1.10%
02:05pRupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
RE
02:02pFox News says Carlson, Hannity, Bartiromo set to testify at defamation trial
RE
01:20pRupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fox News says Carlson, Hannity, Bartiromo set to testify at defamation trial

04/04/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is held in Dallas

(Reuters) - Fox News said Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo and other top on-air personalities will be available to testify as it defends itself against a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit claiming it lied about voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

In a letter filed on Tuesday in Delaware Superior Court, Fox said the hosts are among 11 people the cable television network intends to make available at trial, in a case brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox host Jeanine Pirro and former host Lou Dobbs are also on Fox's witness list, and others including hosts Bret Baier and Dana Perino could be called to testify by either side, the letter said.

Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old chair of Fox's parent Fox Corp, is not on Fox's witness list.

The list promises a high-wattage parade of witnesses at the jury trial scheduled to start on April 17 and expected to last about four weeks.

Dominion is hoping to prove that Fox ruined its reputation by repeatedly airing false claims by former Republican President Donald Trump, his lawyers and others that its voting machines were used to steal the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden.

The Denver-based company has said emails, texts and depositions show that Fox aired false election claims to boost profit and keep viewers from defecting to the right-wing outlets Newsmax and OAN, which also embraced Trump's claims.

To prevail, Dominion must establish that Fox acted with actual malice, meaning that it knowingly spread false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Fox has argued that its coverage was protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment because election fraud claims were inherently newsworthy, and its hosts and guests were entitled to express their opinions.

But on Friday, Judge Eric Davis rejected much of Fox's defense, and said Dominion's case was strong enough to go to a jury.

"The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that (it) is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true," he wrote.

Fox faces a similar lawsuit by another voting technology company, Smartmatic, which is seeking $2.7 billion in damages.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Deepa Babington)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
02:05pRupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
RE
02:02pFox News says Carlson, Hannity, Bartiromo set to testify at defamation trial
RE
01:20pRupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement
RE
04/03Tubi partners with vice on exclusive content deal to debut a slate of all new tubi orig..
PR
04/03Analysis-Russia's arrest of reporter deepens Biden's detainee challenge
RE
04/02Trump's ex-fixer Michael Cohen poised to be key witness in criminal case
RE
03/31Jury to decide if Fox liable for defaming Dominion
RE
03/31Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge
RE
03/31Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge
RE
03/31Trump's New York lawyers are latest in long, troubled line
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 909 M - -
Net income 2023 1 775 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 17 604 M 17 604 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 34,18 $
Average target price 37,90 $
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION12.55%17 604
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.59.28%36 071
RTL GROUP S.A.15.11%7 646
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.35%6 355
TEGNA INC.-20.48%3 767
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-19.90%3 241
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer