    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
06/07/2023
33.35 USD   +2.49%
Fox News says Tucker Carlson breached his contract -Axios

06/07/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Fox News on Wednesday notified Tucker Carlson's lawyers that the former prime-time anchor violated his contract with the network when he launched his own Twitter show on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing a copy of a letter obtained by the news website.

Carlson released the first episode of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday, weeks after being taken off the air by the network following a damaging defamation lawsuit over false claims of election fraud. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 914 M - -
Net income 2023 1 232 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 15 929 M 15 929 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 32,54 $
Average target price 35,90 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Trutanich Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION7.15%15 929
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.23.95%29 477
RTL GROUP S.A.-5.48%6 166
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-10.43%5 782
TEGNA INC.-22.98%3 672
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-39.81%2 522
