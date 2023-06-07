Fox News says Tucker Carlson breached his contract -Axios

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - Fox News on Wednesday
notified Tucker Carlson's lawyers that the former prime-time
anchor violated his contract with the network when he launched
his own Twitter show on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing a copy
of a letter obtained by the news website.
Carlson released the first episode of his new show on
Twitter on Tuesday, weeks after being taken off the air by the
network following a damaging defamation lawsuit over false
claims of election fraud.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie
Adler)