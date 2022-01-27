Fox : Recognized with Highest Rating in 2022 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA - January 27, 2022 - For the fourth consecutive year, Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Fox Corporation's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria also earned the Company the designation of "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality."

Fox Corporation Executive Vice President of Human Resources Kevin Lord commented: "At FOX, we celebrate our diverse workforce, and remain committed to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion. We've established inclusive policies and practices with a focus on our recruiting, hiring, and training efforts as well as providing equitable healthcare and other benefits. It's a source of pride and inspiration to receive this honor from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for four years running."

In addition to being identified as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the past four years, Fox Corporation has been recognized by many organizations for its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace. The Company was named to the Top Military Friendly® Employer list for the third year, landing in the top ten for 2021, and acknowledged by DiversityComm as a Top Employer. Additionally, Black EOE Journal, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN's Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and the Disability Equality Index all listed Fox Corporation as a top employer.

About Fox Corporation

