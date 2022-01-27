Log in
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
Fox : Recognized with Highest Rating in 2022 Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index

01/27/2022
New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA - January 27, 2022 - For the fourth consecutive year, Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Fox Corporation's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria also earned the Company the designation of "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality."

Fox Corporation Executive Vice President of Human Resources Kevin Lord commented: "At FOX, we celebrate our diverse workforce, and remain committed to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion. We've established inclusive policies and practices with a focus on our recruiting, hiring, and training efforts as well as providing equitable healthcare and other benefits. It's a source of pride and inspiration to receive this honor from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for four years running."

In addition to being identified as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the past four years, Fox Corporation has been recognized by many organizations for its commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace. The Company was named to the Top Military Friendly® Employer list for the third year, landing in the top ten for 2021, and acknowledged by DiversityComm as a Top Employer. Additionally, Black EOE Journal, HISPANIC Network Magazine, Professional WOMAN's Magazine, U.S. Veterans Magazine and the Disability Equality Index all listed Fox Corporation as a top employer.

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

Fox Corporation published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 667 M - -
Net income 2022 1 719 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 20 877 M 20 877 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION3.09%20 877
DISCOVERY, INC.3.65%15 982
RTL GROUP S.A.6.31%8 584
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-22.37%7 458
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.5.59%6 477
TEGNA INC.3.88%4 266