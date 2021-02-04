Fox : Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani over election-rigging claims

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Electronic voting systems maker Smartmatic
on Thursday sued Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News cable network and
Rudolph Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump,
claiming they defamed the company by falsely accusing it of
helping to rig the U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe
Biden.
The suit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, also names
as defendants former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, Fox Corp
and Fox hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine
Pirro.
Smartmatic alleged that Fox and other defendants invented a
story that the election was stolen from Trump and decided to
make Smartmatic “the villain in their story."
“Fox News used the story to preserve its grip on viewers and
readers and curry favors with the outgoing administration – one
of their anchors was even able to get a pardon for her
ex-husband,” the lawsuit said, referring to Pirro.
The suit seeks more than $2.7 billion in compensatory and
punitive damages. Smartmatic also asks for defendants to retract
“false statements and implications.”
“Fox News Media is committed to providing the full context
of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion," a Fox
News Media spokesperson said in a statement. "We are proud of
our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this
meritless lawsuit in court.”
Florida-based Smartmatic's technology was only used in one
place for the Nov. 3 presidential election - Los Angeles County,
which Biden won.
"This is a first step in trying to recover our reputation
and trying to set the record straight," said Smartmatic Chief
Executive Antonio Mugica in an interview.
After the election, Trump and some of his supporters spread
false claims of election fraud, including that Smartmatic and
competitor Dominion Voting Systems manipulated the results.
The lawsuit cited as evidence on-air exchanges such as one
between Bartiromo and Giuliani on Nov. 17. “What do you think
went on here?” Bartiromo asked Giuliani. “Because when we spoke
on Sunday, we talked about the software made by Smartmatic that
was changing votes from Trump to Biden.”
On Dec. 10, Smartmatic sent a letter to Fox News demanding
that it retract allegations leveled by its employees and guests.
Fox did not issue a retraction. Instead in December it aired
an interview on the three hosts' programs, featuring an outside
expert who confirmed there was no evidence to support the
Smartmatic claims by Fox hosts and guests.
Dominion Voting Systems has filed similar lawsuits against
Giuliani and Powell.
