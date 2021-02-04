Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fox : Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani over election-rigging claims

02/04/2021 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Electronic voting systems maker Smartmatic on Thursday sued Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News cable network and Rudolph Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, claiming they defamed the company by falsely accusing it of helping to rig the U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

The suit, filed in New York County Supreme Court, also names as defendants former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, Fox Corp and Fox hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.

Smartmatic alleged that Fox and other defendants invented a story that the election was stolen from Trump and decided to make Smartmatic “the villain in their story."

“Fox News used the story to preserve its grip on viewers and readers and curry favors with the outgoing administration – one of their anchors was even able to get a pardon for her ex-husband,” the lawsuit said, referring to Pirro.

The suit seeks more than $2.7 billion in compensatory and punitive damages. Smartmatic also asks for defendants to retract “false statements and implications.”

“Fox News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion," a Fox News Media spokesperson said in a statement. "We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Florida-based Smartmatic's technology was only used in one place for the Nov. 3 presidential election - Los Angeles County, which Biden won.

"This is a first step in trying to recover our reputation and trying to set the record straight," said Smartmatic Chief Executive Antonio Mugica in an interview.

After the election, Trump and some of his supporters spread false claims of election fraud, including that Smartmatic and competitor Dominion Voting Systems manipulated the results.

The lawsuit cited as evidence on-air exchanges such as one between Bartiromo and Giuliani on Nov. 17. “What do you think went on here?” Bartiromo asked Giuliani. “Because when we spoke on Sunday, we talked about the software made by Smartmatic that was changing votes from Trump to Biden.”

On Dec. 10, Smartmatic sent a letter to Fox News demanding that it retract allegations leveled by its employees and guests.

Fox did not issue a retraction. Instead in December it aired an interview on the three hosts' programs, featuring an outside expert who confirmed there was no evidence to support the Smartmatic claims by Fox hosts and guests.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed similar lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell. (Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FOX CORPORATION
07:42aFOX : Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani over election-rigging claims
RE
07:01aFOX : Smartmatic sues Fox News, Giuliani over election-rigging claims
RE
04:40aAT&T : CNN President Jeff Zucker to Exit Cable Channel at End of 2021--2nd Updat..
DJ
02/03Parler CEO John Matze says he was fired by board
RE
02/03FOX NEWS MEDIA : Names Ben Domenech to Contributor Role
BU
02/02House Republican lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committee assignments - F..
RE
02/02FOX NEWS CHANNEL : Marks 19th Consecutive Year as the Number One Cable News Netw..
BU
01/28FOX : Recognized with Highest Rating in 2021 Corporate Equality Index
PU
01/28FOX NEWS MEDIA : Signs Leo Terrell to Contributor Role
BU
01/26FOX : Trump economic aide Larry Kudlow to host show on Fox Business Network
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 400 M - -
Net income 2021 1 718 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 17 737 M 17 737 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 31,32 $
Last Close Price 30,28 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION3.98%17 737
DISCOVERY, INC.35.63%25 702
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.9.90%5 427
TEGNA INC.18.06%3 574
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED13.36%3 412
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED9.26%3 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ