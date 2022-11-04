Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
29.84 USD   -0.37%
06:11pFox corporation statement on arbitration ruling
PR
05:57pFox says arbitration court affirms its option to acquire stake in FanDuel
RE
05:52pFox : Statement on Arbitration Ruling
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fox : Statement on Arbitration Ruling

11/04/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA - November 4, 2022 - Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; "FOX" or the "Company") today made the following statement in response to the arbitration ruling issued by the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS) deciding the claims a FOX subsidiary filed against Flutter Entertainment plc ("Flutter") last year.

"FOX is pleased with the fair and favorable outcome of the Flutter arbitration. Flutter cannot pursue an IPO for FanDuel without FOX's consent or approval from the arbitrator. FOX has a 10-year call option that expires in December 2030 to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel for $3.72 billion, with a 5% annual escalator. FOX has no obligation to commit capital towards this opportunity unless and until it exercises the option. This optionality over a very meaningful equity stake in the market leading U.S. online sports betting operation confirms the tremendous value FOX has created as a first mover media partner in the U.S. sports betting landscape."

About Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

More detailed information is contained in the documents the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement made in this press release or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Brian Nick
310-369-3545
brian.nick@fox.com

Lauren Townsend
310-369-2729
lauren.townsend@fox.com

Disclaimer

Fox Corporation published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOX CORPORATION
06:11pFox corporation statement on arbitration ruling
PR
05:57pFox says arbitration court affirms its option to acquire stake in FanDuel
RE
05:52pFox : Statement on Arbitration Ruling
PU
11/03Indiana doctor sues attorney general in 10-year-old's abortion case
RE
11/03Fox Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03Fox, VIZIO Expand Distribution Partnership
MT
11/03Transcript : Fox Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/03Fox Corporation Partners with FreeWheel to Power Its OneFOX Inventory
CI
11/03Fox Corporation and VIZIO Announce Expanded Multi-Year Distribution Partnership
CI
11/02Credit Suisse Trims Fox's Price Target to $35 From $36, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 973 M - -
Net income 2023 1 855 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,78x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 15 711 M 15 711 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 29,84 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-18.83%15 790
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-43.29%29 058
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-28.07%6 456
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.8.90%6 378
RTL GROUP S.A.-26.56%5 171
TEGNA INC.7.06%4 433