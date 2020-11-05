Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fox Corporation    FOXA

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fox : Trump campaign attacks Fox News polling expert who called Arizona for Biden

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 03:30pm EST

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign on Thursday attacked the person at Fox News responsible for the network's projection calling Arizona for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as a "Clinton-voting, Biden-donating Democrat."

With Arizona in Biden's column, he would have 264 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, putting him closer to victory and narrowing his Republican opponent's path to re-election.

Trump's campaign website said, "decision desk" director Arnon Mishkin "prematurely called Arizona for Joe Biden before hundreds of thousands of ballots had been counted. Even left-leaning election analysts like (538’s) Nate Silver have criticized the decision, but Mishkin is standing by his terrible decision despite and refusing to retract his unjustified call."

The website added that Mishkin: "has a long record of donating to Democrats, including the 2008 Obama-Biden campaign."

Fox News, controlled by Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp, declined to comment. Mishkin did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The network projected at 11:20 p.m. ET on election night on Tuesday that former Vice President Biden would win the Southwestern battleground state of Arizona, at a time when Mishkin said "80-some" percent of its votes had been counted.

The Associated Press, which relies on the same polling data as Fox News, made the same projection three hours later. None of the other major television networks have so far projected a winner for Arizona, saying it was too close to call with so many outstanding ballots left to be counted.

Even as the Biden campaign said victory was imminent, a campaign manager on Thursday said it may take time to see the full results in Arizona.

On election night, Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts said on air that the Trump campaign was “livid” about the projection.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, Trump called Rupert Murdoch on election night "to scream about the (Arizona) call and demand a retraction." Murdoch refused, the magazine said. The New York Times reported that Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was also in touch with Murdoch.

Mishkin and other members of Fox’s decision desk were on air frequently on Wednesday defending the call.

"We are not pulling back that call," Mishkin said. "There is vote, additional vote that will be reported in Maricopa County. We do not believe that this will change the tenor or the texture of the race. And we strongly believe that our call will stand."

A September New York Times column described Mishkin as a registered Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and is paid by Fox as a consultant, not as an employee. According to the Times, Mishkin operates independently with an eight-member team of statisticians, political scientists, pollsters and journalists.

Two days before the election, on "Fox News Sunday," Mishkin said politics would play "zero" role in his projections.

"Arithmetic is more important than politics when it comes to making a decision, and you've just got to check your preferences at the door and decide who has won this thing,” he said. (Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FOX CORPORATION
03:30pFOX : Trump campaign attacks Fox News polling expert who called Arizona for Bide..
RE
11/042020 U.S. ELECTION : What you need to know right now
RE
11/04UPDATE 15-Social networks fail to corral Trump's misinformation about U.S. vo..
RE
11/03Communications Services Shares Rise Ahead of Election Returns -- Communicatio..
DJ
11/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/03FOX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
11/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/03FACTBOX : A second Trump term could mean fewer regulations, more trade wars and ..
RE
11/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 335 M - -
Net income 2021 1 691 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,93x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 15 208 M 15 208 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 29,86 $
Last Close Price 25,63 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-30.86%15 254
DISCOVERY, INC.-37.29%13 208
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-30.17%3 708
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-23.67%2 795
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED31.84%2 771
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-37.77%2 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group