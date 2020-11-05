Fox : Trump campaign attacks Fox News polling expert who called Arizona for Biden

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign on
Thursday attacked the person at Fox News responsible for the
network's projection calling Arizona for Democratic presidential
candidate Joe Biden as a "Clinton-voting, Biden-donating
Democrat."
With Arizona in Biden's column, he would have 264 of the 270
Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, putting
him closer to victory and narrowing his Republican opponent's
path to re-election.
Trump's campaign website said, "decision desk" director
Arnon Mishkin "prematurely called Arizona for Joe Biden before
hundreds of thousands of ballots had been counted. Even
left-leaning election analysts like (538’s) Nate Silver have
criticized the decision, but Mishkin is standing by his terrible
decision despite and refusing to retract his unjustified call."
The website added that Mishkin: "has a long record of
donating to Democrats, including the 2008 Obama-Biden campaign."
Fox News, controlled by Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp,
declined to comment. Mishkin did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The network projected at 11:20 p.m. ET on election night on
Tuesday that former Vice President Biden would win the
Southwestern battleground state of Arizona, at a time when
Mishkin said "80-some" percent of its votes had been counted.
The Associated Press, which relies on the same polling data
as Fox News, made the same projection three hours later. None of
the other major television networks have so far projected a
winner for Arizona, saying it was too close to call with so many
outstanding ballots left to be counted.
Even as the Biden campaign said victory was imminent, a
campaign manager on Thursday said it may take time to see the
full results in Arizona.
On election night, Fox News Chief White House Correspondent
John Roberts said on air that the Trump campaign was “livid”
about the projection.
According to Vanity Fair magazine, Trump called Rupert
Murdoch on election night "to scream about the (Arizona) call
and demand a retraction." Murdoch refused, the magazine said.
The New York Times reported that Trump son-in-law and senior
adviser Jared Kushner was also in touch with Murdoch.
Mishkin and other members of Fox’s decision desk were on air
frequently on Wednesday defending the call.
"We are not pulling back that call," Mishkin said. "There is
vote, additional vote that will be reported in Maricopa County.
We do not believe that this will change the tenor or the texture
of the race. And we strongly believe that our call will stand."
A September New York Times column described Mishkin as a
registered Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016
presidential election, and is paid by Fox as a consultant, not
as an employee. According to the Times, Mishkin operates
independently with an eight-member team of statisticians,
political scientists, pollsters and journalists.
Two days before the election, on "Fox News Sunday," Mishkin
said politics would play "zero" role in his projections.
"Arithmetic is more important than politics when it comes to
making a decision, and you've just got to check your preferences
at the door and decide who has won this thing,” he said.
(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Lisa Richwine in Los
Angeles; editing by Jonathan Oatis)