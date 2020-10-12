Fox : U.S. TV news networks aim for credibility, not speed, on election night

Oct 12 (Reuters) - In preparing for election night, some top
U.S. television news executives see a cautionary tale in a
notorious November evening two decades ago.
After major networks projected Vice President Al Gore the
winner in the crucial state of Florida, they pivoted in the wee
hours to calling his Republican rival George W. Bush the next
president. The margin was so slim, Gore conceded, then took it
back an hour later.
The election wouldn’t be decided for more than a month. The
only loss that night was the networks’ credibility.
“I think 2000 still sort of lingers over everyone,” said Fox
News Media President Jay Wallace, whose network was among those
that initially called Gore the winner. “As competitive as
networks can be, you do know that you're calling a presidency
and you don't want to be wrong on something like this.”
In this year’s matchup between Republican U.S. President
Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, TV
networks are facing greater pressure than ever to report
election results accurately and without unwarranted speculation.
Among the nation’s - and the networks’ - challenges are a
president stoking fears of ballot fraud, a deeply divided
electorate and the specter of a prolonged vote count, which
raises the potential for protests, violence and lawsuits.
In separate interviews with Reuters about their plans for
election night, top executives at five major news networks
described a focus on restraint, not speed; on transparency about
what remains unknown; and on a reassuring message that slow
results don’t signify a crisis.
Election night “is not going to be about storylines or
narratives or projections or predictions,” said NBC News
President Noah Oppenheim. “It's going to be about: ‘What do we
know in any given moment?’ and staying firmly focused on only
those facts.”
Compared to election night features such as the white board
Tim Russert scrawled on in 2000, many of this year’s tools will
be decidedly more scientific. Networks will be showcasing their
investments in more polling, deeper data analysis, and
additional reporting on the mechanics of voting, voting
integrity and misinformation.
Walt Disney Co’s ABC News and ViacomCBS Inc
- owned CBS News have voter integrity units dedicated
to topics such as foreign election interference and how the vote
is tallied, state by state. CBS is using its “Battleground
Tracker” that combines polling, files on voter participation,
U.S. Census data and historical patterns.
Comcast-owned NBC News has doubled the size of its
“Vote Watch” team, which includes 24 correspondents, reporters
and producers who specialize in issues such as voting rights and
misinformation campaigns. For the past year, the news division
has been reporting on voter sentiment in five “bellwether”
counties in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and
Arizona.
This will be the first presidential election in which the
major TV networks will get data from different providers,
raising the potential for divergent perspectives on election
night returns.
Since 2018, Fox Corp’s Fox News has partnered with
the Associated Press to replace traditional in-person exit polls
with online and telephone surveys that aim to reach early and
Election Day voters. The survey data will be combined with
real-time results tabulated by the AP to help make projections.
Fox and the AP left the National Election Pool consortium, which
includes the three broadcast news networks and AT&T-owned
CNN. The consortium will rely on the firm Edison Research for
exit polls and results as they come in from each precinct.
Reuters has a distribution deal with the NEP for 2020 election
data.
Networks may benefit from an adjustment in pre-election
polling since 2016: Weighting state polls for education, not
just gender and age. In the 2016 election, a voter’s education
figured prominently in whether they would vote for Trump or
Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton. Whites without college
degrees turned out for Trump in greater numbers.
For this Election Day, the executives said, slow-but-sure is
the watchword.
“We will project states' in the normal way. But
getting to that point of confidence ... is a more complicated
process, a longer process,” said ABC News President James
Goldston. “And we just need to be transparent with the audience
about what that looks like.”
'TOTALLY UNPREDICTABLE’
During the 2000 election, Bush’s narrow margin of victory in
Florida led to a recount. After more than a month of political
and legal battles, the Supreme Court halted the counting in a
5-4 decision that further divided the nation - and still roils
some Democrats.
That drama could seem tame compared to this time around,
because partisan divisions have only become more fierce. The
coronavirus pandemic has made many people leery of voting in
person, leading record numbers to vote in advance. Tallying
these ballots could take weeks. Polls have shown Biden with a
substantial lead, but some political experts say it is entirely
possible Trump will be the front-runner on election night, with
Biden emerging as the victor only after all the early and
mail-in votes are tallied.
The Supreme Court could become the final arbiter in any
legal challenge - just as it was in 2000. But its potential role
already has provoked controversy as Republicans vow to quickly
install a replacement for the late liberal justice Ruth Bader
Ginsburg, which would tilt the court to the right.
In this divisive environment, networks will be under the
microscope for any perceived biases.
“Because the media is increasingly polarized, and the
audiences for some networks are increasingly tribalized, calls
that seem to be one-sided and aren't accompanied by similar
calls from other networks are just going to land as sort of
political tactics rather than election science,” said Steve
Coll, dean of Columbia Journalism School.
Covering this presidential election requires detailed
reporting at the state and county levels, according to Coll. The
need for this granularity was underscored in 2016, when Clinton
won the popular vote but lost the electoral college to Trump.
The contest was lost in a few battleground states, sometimes by
very narrow margins - in Michigan, by about 11,000 votes.
Calling close races will be particularly treacherous this
year, Coll said. Twenty states and the District of Columbia have
automatic recounts if a margin of victory is too narrow. In some
states it's going to be hard to tell on election night not only
who won, but also whether the margin will trigger a recount.
The key for networks is being upfront about what is known
and unknown, the executives interviewed by Reuters stressed.
“Given the dramatic increase in absentee and vote by mail
votes that will be part of this year's election, it will be all
that much more important (to) remain transparent with the
viewers and readers at all times about what that vote count
represents” on election night, said CNN Political Director David
Chalian.
The TV executives said their networks will be focused not
just on what precincts are reporting, but on the expected
political makeup of early and mail-in voters.
If a campaign claims victory without sufficient evidence or
disputes a network’s projections, executives say, the networks
will report on those developments. The networks’ calls in
elections are made by “decision desks,” and are typically based
on a combination of exit polls, data from previous election
cycles, and actual vote results that come in.
CBS News President Susan Zirinsky said the key is to prepare
audiences for “the multiple plays that could happen this night.”
"This election is totally unpredictable,” she said.
(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York. Editing by Kenneth Li
and Julie Marquis.)