    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
31.97 USD   +2.60%
Fox asks Dominion to probe leaks of Carlson messages

05/06/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
STORY: Fox News has asked lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems to investigate whether they leaked controversial internal messages from ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson that were provided in evidence for their recent defamation lawsuit.

The requests, which were made in letters released by Fox on Friday, came after multiple news outlets published racist and sexist remarks by Carlson contained in leaked internal messages and recordings.

As per court orders and the terms of the network's $787.5 million settlement last month - that Fox defamed Dominion by airing false election-rigging claims - the material was to remain confidential.

Now, Fox has requested that Dominion's lawyers "immediately make an investigation into the circumstances" and report the findings by the end of Monday.

Dominion has denied the materials came from the company or any of its lawyers.

Meanwhile, Fox is seeking to contain the public relations fallout from the leaks.

The network on Friday sent a letter to the left-leaning watchdog group Media Matters demanding that it cease publishing leaked footage of Carlson on set.

In response, Media Matters said in a statement that "reporting on newsworthy leaked material is a cornerstone of journalism" and that it was "absurd" for Fox to argue otherwise.

Carlson, a staple of primetime cable news and Fox's biggest star, was abruptly fired just days after the Fox settlement with Dominion

Media outlets including the New York Times reported that the decision came after Fox's board saw Carlson's internal messages.


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 894 M - -
Net income 2023 1 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 16 477 M 16 477 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 31,97 $
Average target price 36,86 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION5.27%16 477
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.35.97%31 395
RTL GROUP S.A.-1.98%6 591
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-10.54%5 906
TEGNA INC.-22.65%3 664
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-32.52%2 889
