FOX News Media and Greg Gutfeld have agreed to a multi-year contract extension where he will continue as host of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) late-night sensation Gutfeld! and co-host of The Five, announced FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. Gutfeld will also host/produce FOX Nation programming from time to time.

In making the announcement, Scott said, “Greg is a true original whose trademark political and cultural commentary, humor and gifted writing has deeply connected and grown with our audience for more than 17 years. Upon launching Gutfeld! three years ago, he rapidly disrupted the status quo to become the most-watched host in the genre with more viewers tuning in to his show than any other late-night program on television. We are proud to be the home of Greg, his unparalleled analysis and late-night’s highest-rated program for many years to come.”

Gutfeld added, “Since joining the network in 2007, FOX News has given me the freedom to be unabashedly myself and, in turn, deliver a distinct experience for our audience. There aren’t many platforms that allow this type of creative independence and I’m proud to be a part of Suzanne’s team.”

Gutfeld!, which celebrates its third anniversary this Friday, includes regular panelists George “Tyrus” Murdoch and Kat Timpf offering their no-holds-barred takes on the news of the day accompanied by skits and analysis with a satirical twist from 10-11PM/ET every weeknight. The hit program draws the largest audience in late-night television in viewers with 2.2 million viewers and 304,000 in the 25-54 demo, topping CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon & Late Night with Seth Meyers, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central’s recently relaunched The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Gutfeld! also beats Kimmel, Meyers, and Stewart in the 25-54 and 18-49 demos. Additionally, for the first quarter of 2024, Gutfeld! was the highest-rated program in the 25-54 demo in cable news for the first time in the program’s history.

Since its launch in 2021, Gutfeld has increased his audience by 47% in viewership and 10% in the 18-49 demo, while also topping CNN and MSNBC combined across the board. In addition, Gutfeld! is home to the most affluent (among A25-54) and politically balanced audience in its timeslot with more Democrats and Independents watching than any of the competition, according to data from Nielsen and Nielsen MRI Fusion.

In addition to late-night role, Gutfeld serves as co-host of cable’s highest-rated program The Five (5-6 PM/ET) which averaged 3,038,000 viewers in 1Q ’24 and topped all programs on cable for the last ten consecutive quarters. As one of the five original hosts when the program launched in 2011, Gutfeld and the ensemble, which includes Harold Ford Jr., Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro, Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters, discuss news stories, controversies, and issues of the day in spirited and spontaneous format which has become appointment viewing on cable. Previously, Gutfeld was the host of The Greg Gutfeld Show (2015-2021), which aired on Saturday nights and outpaced several late-night broadcast programs in viewership. Prior to that, he helmed the overnight cable news sleeper hit Red Eye.

The author of six New York Times bestselling books, including his latest, “The King of Late Night,” Gutfeld previously served as the editor-in-chief of Men’s Health, Stuff and Maxim magazines and is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

