  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
02/08/2023
35.54 USD   +4.38%
05:29pCommunications Services Down Amid AI Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pHere's how many watched Biden's State of the Union on major TV networks
RE
04:29pFOX CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Here's how many watched Biden's State of the Union on major TV networks

02/08/2023 | 05:16pm EST
FILE PHOTO: State of the Union address

(Reuters) - An estimated 23.4 million people watched U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on the biggest TV networks Tuesday, according to early ratings figures from Nielsen and shared with Reuters by Fox News and NBCUniversal, down from total viewership last year.  

The early figure includes viewership on the biggest U.S. broadcast and cable networks, including Fox News, CNN, ABC News and NBC News.

Biden's early audience figure came in below the final ratings total for former President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech in 2018, which attracted close to 46 million people. Biden's March 2022 address to Congress attracted an estimated 38.2 million viewers across 16 channels.

Nielsen is expected to provide final ratings data later on Wednesday, which will include viewership across smaller networks.

In Tuesday's 73-minute-long address, Biden, a Democrat, challenged Republicans to lift the U.S. debt ceiling and support tax policies that were friendlier to middle-class Americans.

Television audiences for live events have fallen sharply as audiences have gravitated to on-demand streaming services.

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao)

By Helen Coster and Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 880 M - -
Net income 2023 1 785 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 17 938 M 17 938 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 34,05 $
Average target price 36,98 $
Spread / Average Target 8,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION12.12%17 938
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.62.45%37 227
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.18.61%7 617
RTL GROUP S.A.13.74%7 424
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK13.59%4 649
TEGNA INC.-3.78%4 553