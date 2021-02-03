House Republican lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committee assignments - Fox News

Feb 3 (Reuters) - House Republican lawmakers are seeking
this week to oust U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat
from Minnesota, from her committee assignments as Democrats push
for similar action against Republican Representative Marjorie
Taylor Greene, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
A proposed amendment calls for Omar to be removed from her
committee assignments "in light of conduct she has exhibited,"
Fox News said. https://fxn.ws/3pIIG37
In the amendment, Republicans argue that she has made
anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal, the report
added.
Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to
strip conspiracy theory-backing Greene of committee assignments
over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took
place and expressing support for violence.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)