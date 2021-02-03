Log in
FOX CORPORATION

House Republican lawmakers seek to remove Omar from committee assignments - Fox News

02/03/2021 | 02:23am EST
Feb 3 (Reuters) - House Republican lawmakers are seeking this week to oust U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, from her committee assignments as Democrats push for similar action against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

A proposed amendment calls for Omar to be removed from her committee assignments "in light of conduct she has exhibited," Fox News said. https://fxn.ws/3pIIG37

In the amendment, Republicans argue that she has made anti-Semitic comments that are grounds for dismissal, the report added.

Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to strip conspiracy theory-backing Greene of committee assignments over incendiary comments including denying school shootings took place and expressing support for violence. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
