June 26 (Reuters) - Fox News said on Monday it had named Jesse Watters as the new host of its 8 p.m. ET show, replacing top-rated host Tucker Carlson.

Fox News Media and Carlson agreed to part ways in April, less than a week after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million defamation lawsuit, in which the anchor played a starring role.

Laura Ingraham will move to a show earlier in the evening at 7 p.m. and late-night host Greg Gutfeld will move up an hour to 10 p.m., Fox News said.

Meanwhile Sean Hannity will remain at the 9 p.m. show, the media organization said.

