Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-28 pm EDT
33.26 USD   +1.22%
05:10aJoe Biden mocks Fox
RE
04/29Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
RE
04/26Tucker Carlson re-emerges, targets US media and political system
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Joe Biden mocks Fox

04/30/2023 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Speaking at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Biden referred to "truth buried by lies," in an apparent reference to false conspiracy theories that his 2020 election win was the result of a massive voter fraud.

"Lies told for profit and power. Lies of conspiracy and malice repeated over and over again designed to generate a cycle of anger and hate and even violence," Biden said.

That cycle, Biden added, has emboldened local jurisdictions to ban books, and "the rule of law and our rights and freedoms to be stripped away."

Zeroing in on what he characterized as "an extreme press," Biden at the same time joked that if he called Fox News "honest, fair and truthful then I can be sued for defamation."

Earlier this month, Fox Corp settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in a case that centered around Fox's false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been manipulated in favor of Biden.


© Reuters 2023
All news about FOX CORPORATION
05:10aJoe Biden mocks Fox
RE
04/29Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
RE
04/26Tucker Carlson re-emerges, targets US media and political system
RE
04/26Communications Services Sink on Bank Worries -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04/26Fox announces new unit to house digital businesses
RE
04/26Fox Launches Tubi Media Group to House Digital Businesses
MT
04/26Fox Corporation Announces Formation of Tubi Media Group
PR
04/26Fox Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
04/26Fox Corporation Announces Formation of Tubi Media Group
CI
04/26Fox : Announces Formation of Tubi Media Group
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 889 M - -
Net income 2023 1 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 17 133 M 17 133 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 33,26 $
Average target price 36,95 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION9.52%17 133
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.43.57%33 149
RTL GROUP S.A.7.71%7 255
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.29%6 237
TEGNA INC.-19.30%3 823
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-28.16%2 934
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer