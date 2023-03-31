Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
34.05 USD   +1.13%
03/31Jury to decide if Fox liable for defaming Dominion
RE
03/31Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge
RE
03/31Delaware jury to decide if Fox is liable for defaming Dominion -judge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Jury to decide if Fox liable for defaming Dominion

03/31/2023 | 08:14pm EDT
STORY: A Delaware judge ruled on Friday that a jury will decide if Fox News defamed Dominion Voting Systems... when it aired false claims of vote-rigging in the 2020 election.

The ruling is a setback for Fox - which had sought to avoid a trial in the $1.6 billion lawsuit - putting the high-profile case in the hands of a jury that will determine whether Fox acted with actual malice and whether Dominion suffered any damages.

Dominion said it looked forward to the trial.

In a statement, Fox said it will (quote) "...continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings."

Dominion sued Fox Corp and Fox News in 2021, accusing them of ruining its reputation by airing false claims by former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that its voting machines were used to rig the outcome of the presidential election.

Dominion has said in court filings that internal emails, texts and deposition testimony demonstrate that Fox personnel knew at every level - all the way up to Chairman Rupert Murdoch - that the election-rigging claims were false and aired them anyway in pursuit of ratings.

The judge ruled in Dominion's favor on some elements of defamation... and said it's (quote) "CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true."

The judge also ruled that Fox could not use the "neutral reportage" defense - which holds that the press cannot be held liable for publishing newsworthy allegations in a neutral way.

The trial is scheduled for April 17 and is expected to last about four weeks.


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 904 M - -
Net income 2023 1 775 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,53%
Capitalization 17 551 M 17 551 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 34,05 $
Average target price 37,90 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION12.12%17 338
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.52.74%36 169
RTL GROUP S.A.14.66%7 631
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-2.59%6 254
TEGNA INC.-21.52%3 718
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-23.30%3 166
