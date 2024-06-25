Four-Part Series “GEORGE: Rise of a Revolutionary” to Premiere on Monday, July 1st

FOX Nation will debut a new four-part historical docudrama on George Washington hosted and executive produced by award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. “GEORGE: Rise of a Revolutionary,” will premiere on Monday, July 1st dropping all four episodes that week as the country celebrates Independence Day. Over the course of the series, viewers will observe Washington as he grows from a headstrong, risk-taking young soldier determined to fight for the British Crown, into a leading voice of America’s growing resistance against England.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, “Kelsey transports viewers back to the beginning of Washington's story and masterfully showcases a different side of the Founding Father, spotlighting a young man who was fighting to make the ultimate name for himself in a truly captivating series.”

Mr. Grammer added, “George Washington’s story is not over, thankfully. I truly enjoyed bringing this part of his life to light. I also truly enjoy the lens of history when focused on the times of today. With George’s spirit in mind, I suggest we all embrace the fortitude and enduring courage it may take to remain a free and independent America! I love George Washington and hope to do him proud.”

Told through a compelling combination of dramatic re-creations and expert commentary, “GEORGE: Rise of a Revolutionary” offers a seldom-seen perspective on America’s most famous Founding Father. Viewers will witness how disillusionment turned a fearless and flawed young man with a burning ambition to serve the Crown, into a leading voice of the burgeoning backlash against British tyranny, as George becomes a man who is willing to risk it all. Over the course of four episodes, viewers will see the man behind the legend, and the journey that led him to become the face of nation's fight for liberty.

Grammer has won six Emmys, three Golden Globes and a SAG Award and has received an unparalleled 18 Emmy nominations, eight Golden Globe nominations, 16 SAG nominations and one Tony nomination. An initial role as Dr. Frasier Crane on "Cheers" developed into the cornerstone of the Juilliard-trained actor’s career. Grammer played the celebrated character in three different television series (“Cheers,” "Wings" and "Frasier") over a span of 20 years. Currently he is filming season two of the “Frasier” revival on Paramount+.

Accomplished as a voice-over artist, Grammer has played the iconic character Sideshow Bob on “The Simpsons” since 1990, for which he won an Emmy in 2006. As part of his extensive voiceover work, recent films include “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans,” “Storks,” and “Bunyan and Babe.” He has also lent his voice to the feature films “Toy Story 2,” “Anastasia” and “Teacher’s Pet,” to the television series “Father of the Pride” and “Gary the Rat,” and to the Emmy-nominated “Animal Farm” for TNT. Recent films include Walt Disney Studios “The Marvels,” Lionsgate Films “Jesus Revolution,” Gravitas Ventures “Charming the Hearts of Men,” the Netflix original film “Like Father,” Arclight Films’ live action “Guardians of the Tomb,” Universal Pictures’ “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” Sony Picture Entertainment’s “Baby, Baby, Baby” and made a cameo appearance in Warner Home Video’s “Entourage” movie. Grammer founded Grammnet NH Productions more than three decades ago, which has produced such hit television shows as the Emmy-winning “Medium,” for NBC, and “The Game” and “Girlfriends,” for CW.

GEORGE: Rise of a Revolutionary is produced by Stephen David Entertainment and executive producers Tim W. Kelly, Jonathan Soule, Lorenzo De Boni, and Tom Russo alongside Grammer.

