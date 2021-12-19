Manchin slams door on Biden's $1.75 trillion investment bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a
moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of
passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said on
Sunday he would not support the package.
"I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,"
Manchin said during an interview with the "Fox News Sunday"
program, citing concerns about inflation. "I just can't. I have
tried everything humanly possible."
The comments drew immediate outrage from liberal Democrats
and Senator Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist who helped
shape the bill and called for a vote to be held on the measure
despite Manchin's opposition.
A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Manchin has been a key holdout on the White House's "Build
Back Better" plan, which aims to bolster the social safety net
and fight climate change and is the cornerstone of Biden's
legislative agenda.
In a statement released after the Fox News Sunday interview,
Manchin said that increasing the U.S. debt load would
"drastically hinder" the country's ability to respond to the
coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical threats.
"My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to
dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our
country even more vulnerable to the threats we face," he said in
the statement. "I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt
of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and
harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps,
grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight.
Manchin's support is crucial in a chamber where the
Democrats have the slimmest margin of control and Republicans
are united in their opposition to the bill. Even if the West
Virginia senator were somehow convinced to back the bill, the
White House would still have to win over Senator Kyrsten Sinema,
another moderate Democrat who has not committed to backing it.
"President Biden's mega-spending bill is dead and Joe
Manchin put the nail in the coffin," Republican U.S. Senator Ben
Sasse said in a statement, adding that the spending proposal was
"wildly out-of-touch" and "nakedly-partisan."
Biden said last week that Manchin had reiterated "his
support for Build Back Better funding at the level of the
framework plan I announced in September." The Democratic
president had vowed to press in the coming weeks to finalize a
deal.
Though talks with Manchin had been going poorly, Biden’s
aides expressed confidence in recent days that they would
eventually secure a deal.
Many Democrats feel passage of the bill is essential to the
party's chances of maintaining control of Congress in next
year's elections.
The package would raise taxes on the wealthy and
corporations to pay for a host of programs to thwart climate
change, boost healthcare subsidies and provide free childcare.
Biden has argued that lowering such costs is critical at a
time of rising inflation and as the economy recovers from the
fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans say the
proposed legislation would fuel inflation and hurt the economy.
U.S. annual inflation is running at more than double the
Federal Reserve's 2% target.
TWO BILLS
Sanders, who is aligned with Democrats in the Senate, said
in a CNN interview on Sunday he thinks there should still be a
vote on the proposed legislation, despite Manchin's opposition.
"I hope that we will bring a strong bill to the floor of the
Senate as soon as we can and let Mr. Manchin explain to the
people of West Virginia why he doesn't have the guts to stand up
to powerful special interests," Sanders said.
Biden last month signed into law a $1 trillion
infrastructure bill designed to create jobs by dispersing money
to state and local governments to fix crumbling bridges and
roads and by expanding broadband internet access.
Liberal Democrats in Congress had urged coupling the Build
Back Better legislation with the infrastructure bill in hopes of
ensuring the passage of the former. U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, in September
led an effort to decouple the two bills.
The Build Back Better bill has already passed the
Democratic-controlled House.
(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional
reporting by David Brunnstrom Editing by Kieran Murray, Doina
Chiacu and Paul Simao)