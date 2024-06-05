FOX News Media has signed Mary Katharine Ham as a contributor, where she will provide analysis across the network’s platforms. She will make her debut on America’s Newsroom (9-11 AM/ET) this morning with co-anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

In addition to her contributor role, she is also a columnist for OutKick and will continue to host her bi-weekly podcast alongside Vic Matus entitled “Getting Hammered”, where they break down what’s happening in the news, whether it's politics, pop culture or parenting.

A prominent journalist, author and speaker, Ham co-moderated a Republican presidential primary debate in 2016 for ABC News alongside David Muir, Martha Raddatz and Josh McElveen. In 2015, she co-authored the book “End of Discussion: How the Left’s Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters, and Makes America Less Free (and Fun)” with FOX News Radio’s Guy Benson. She has also written for a number of publications including The Atlantic, USA Today and the New York Post.

Ham previously was a FOX News contributor from 2007-2015. She went on to serve as a CNN contributor, departing the network after being suspended in 2022 for speaking out against then-legal contributor Jeffrey Toobin and his Zoom scandal.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather.

