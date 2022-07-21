Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOXA   US35137L1052

FOX CORPORATION

(FOXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:32 2022-07-21 pm EDT
34.77 USD   +0.07%
12:08pMichael Avenatti loses $250 million Fox News defamation appeal
RE
07/19NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/18Morgan Stanley Lowers Fox to Equalweight From Overweight, Price Target to $38 From $45
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michael Avenatti loses $250 million Fox News defamation appeal

07/21/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at United States Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday refused to revive Michael Avenatti's $250 million defamation lawsuit against Fox News Network over its coverage of the 2018 arrest of the now-imprisoned celebrity lawyer and critic of Donald Trump.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia rejected Avenatti's claim that his case belonged in a Delaware state court because he added a new defendant from his home state of California, depriving the federal judge who dismissed the lawsuit last August of jurisdiction.

Avenatti sued Fox News, part of Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp, in November 2020, saying its extensive coverage of his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, including false statements that he was also charged, was a malicious effort to destroy his reputation.

A week later, after Fox News moved the case to federal court from Delaware Superior Court, Avenatti added correspondent Jonathan Hunt as a defendant over the same alleged defamation, and soon tried moving the case back.

In Thursday's 3-0 decision, Circuit Judge Marjorie Rendell said Avenatti had a right to amend his original complaint, but that his maneuver wasn't necessary and the trial judge had power to stop Avenatti's "manipulation" of the case.

"Avenatti had already accused Fox News and its other hosts of repeating substantively identical statements," she wrote. "The fact that Avenatti discussed Hunt in the initial complaint without naming him as a defendant also supported a finding of improper purpose."

A lawyer for Avenatti did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Fox News and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Avenatti became famous representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in legal battles against Trump, the former U.S. president.

He is serving five years in prison after being convicted of embezzling from Daniels and trying to extort Nike Inc, and last month pleaded guilty in an unrelated case to five counts of wire fraud and obstruction.

The case is Avenatti v Fox News Network LLC et al, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2702.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -0.12% 34.67 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
NIKE, INC. 0.21% 111.39 Delayed Quote.-34.49%
SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.73% 599.05 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
All news about FOX CORPORATION
12:08pMichael Avenatti loses $250 million Fox News defamation appeal
RE
07/19NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/18Morgan Stanley Lowers Fox to Equalweight From Overweight, Price Target to $38 From $45
MT
07/14MICROSOFT REPORTEDLY TO CUT STAFF BY : Fox News
MT
07/10U.S. completes 10 airline refund probes, plans enforcement actions
RE
07/01RUPERT MURDOCH : Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch
RE
06/28FOX Business Network Overtakes CNBC as Leader in Business Television Delivering Highest..
BU
06/27Politics trumps business in Truth Social’s war on Big Tech
RE
06/27Politics trumps business in Truth Social’s war on Big Tech
RE
06/22RUPERT MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 017 M - -
Net income 2022 1 319 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 18 712 M 18 712 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart FOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 34,74 $
Average target price 42,64 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Chief Executive Officer
Steven Silvester Tomsic Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rupert Murdoch Co-Chairman
Paul Cheesbrough Chief Technology Officer & President-Digital
John P. Nallen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOX CORPORATION-7.18%18 712
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-39.46%35 044
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-18.64%7 549
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.12.88%7 293
RTL GROUP S.A.-17.42%6 130
TEGNA INC.12.50%4 638