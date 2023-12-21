Official FOX CORPORATION press release

FNC Cited More Often Than MSNBC, CNN, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, PBS and NPR, Among Others

FOX News Channel (FNC) is named as the single news network voters turn to most often, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll of registered voters nationwide. Ranking as the number one news network, FNC placed above CNN and MSNBC, along with topping the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, PBS and NPR.

Polling registered voters across the country, the New York Times/Siena College poll shows that 13% of respondents cited FOX News as the single news source they turn to most often, tying broadcast networks like CBS, NBC and ABC, while besting CNN (10%) and MSNBC (3%). For comparison, public news organizations (like PBS and NPR) delivered 4%, national news organizations such as the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal garnered 8%, while international news sources like the BBC, Al Jazeera and The Guardian earned 3%.

Relatedly, these new findings come on the heels of a recent Morning Consult survey that named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands of 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Notably, the service was the only streamer named to the list. This year will also mark eight consecutive years the FOX News Channel has served as the leader in all of cable while once again delivering the most diverse audience in cable news.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

